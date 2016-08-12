Rio 2016: Angelique Kerber into first Olympic semifinal

Reigning Australian Open Angelique Kerber surpassed her previous best Olympic result when she made the quarterfinals in 2012 by seeing off Johanna Konta to make her debut semifinal appearance. The heavy favourite for the gold medal now, the German dropped just three games in the 64-minute contest.

Kerber races to opening set lead

Konta reaches for a forehand slice during the match yesterday. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Konta, who served to begin the match, looked on course for a routine hold but could not convert the game point and soon found herself facing a break point in favour of Kerber. Despite managing to fight off the first opportunity, Kerber created a further two chances, converting the third to lead 1-0 by a break. The world number two responded firmly by consolidating the break. Two service holds to love followed suit, the German now leading 3-1.

Kerber caught fire once again in the ensuing game as she raced off to two break points and immediately took advantage of her first to put herself two games away from closing the first set. She went on to hold serve without much fuss for a 5-1 lead. Attacking Konta’s service game once more, Kerber broke the Brit’s serve for the third time in the set, converting her sole set point to go up a set, in 29 minutes.

Kerber steadies to victory

The first game of the second set followed the same script as the previous one, this time with Konta denying Kerber a service hold, eventually breaking her. The Brit was unable to back this up though as her opponent broke right back. In the following service game with Kerber serving, Konta once again earned herself a break point but Kerber fended it off, ultimately holding her serve. In the next two games, the German won eight out of ten points, breaking her opponent once more to extend her lead to 4-1.

In the following game, for the first time in the set and the second time in the match, Konta held her serve, this time to fifteen. The Brit looked on course to nullify the German’s lead once again when she landed herself a break point in the next game but failed to do so. Kerber is now a game away from the last four. There was no stopping for her henceforth as she swiftly raced through the concluding game of the match, converting the first of her two match points to seal her spot in the semifinals.

Kerber (left) and Konta embrace each other at the net after the conclusion of the quarterfinal enconter. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Statistically, it was not Konta’s day. Though she produced 18 winners to Kerber’s seven, she made a bizarre 43 unforced errors which costed her the match while Kerber kept her unforced error count clean, managing 32 less than her opponent. At the net, the German was the far more superior one, winning four out of five net points as opposed to her British opponent who won just eight over 12.

Kerber also made the most out of her first serves. Besides amassing a greater proportion of first serves (84 percent to Konta’s 56 percent), the German was victorious in 68 percent of first serve points as opposed to Konta’s 52 percent. Moreover, the only ace of the entire encounter came off Kerber’s racket, in the second set.

Up next

In the only all-seeded semifinal clash, Kerber faces seventh seed Madison Keys. Both players clash for the second time this year with Kerber prevailing over the American in their previous encounter at the Miami Open earlier this year.