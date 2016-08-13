Rio 2016: Angelique Kerber topples Madison Keys, roars into gold medal match

Day seven action at the Rio Olympics saw the likes of Germany’s Angelique Kerber and America’s Madison Keys take the court for their semifinal encounter. Going up against each other for the sixth time in their careers and the second time this season, the German maintained her dominance over the American, sweeping aside her opponent in straight sets to make the gold medal match.

Kerber secures opening set

After trading service holds to kick off the clash, Keys looked to be in some danger early on as her opponent raced off to two break points in the third game. She bravely staved off both break chances and went on to hold serve. Another pair of comfortable service holds succeeded, Keys now leading 3-2 with Kerber on serve. The American then caught fire, creating three break opportunities but was unable to capitalise on either as Kerber fought back to eventually hold serve.

A sloppy service game from Keys in the successive game gave Kerber two break points, the German converting them on her first try to go up 4-3 with a break. It was not an easy task for the German in consolidating the break of serve though as she had to fight off a break point but she did so in the end after converting her second game point. There was no stopping for Kerber as she broke her opponent once more to take the opening set 6-3 in 37 minutes.

Kerber overcomes a hiccup to roll into the final

Keys reacts after a point during her semifinal encounter. Photo credit: Javier Soriano/Getty Images.

The first eight games of the second set saw both players hold serve without much fuss, though Kerber did face a break point on serve in the third game. There were another two instances in this stretch of the match where they held serve to love, Keys in the second game and Kerber in the seventh game.

The ninth game saw the match intensified as Keys brought up three break opportunities but Kerber’s resilience paid off as she denied the American a break of serve, putting away all three chances. Kerber, now a game away from the win, sailed to three match points in the following game but was unable to convert any of them. A fourth opportunity rose not long later but Keys fought it off and eventually held serve to level the set at 5-5.

In the following game, the longest of the match, Kerber looked on course for a comfortable service hold but was eventually made to do it the hard way as she had to put away a further two break points to deny the American a chance to serve out the set. Kerber is now up 6-5 and once again, Keys was serving to stay in the match but by then, the momentum had swung significantly towards Kerber. Giving one last push, she converted her second match point to win 6-3, 7-5 and move into the final. The match took 89 minutes to finish.

Keys (left) and Kerber at the net after the conclusion of their semifinal match. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Each player registered an ace but Keys committed two double faults in contrast to Kerber who made none. However, she was the more dominant one on her first serve points, winning 33 out of 46 such points (72 percent) as opposed to Kerber who won just 36 of 53 (68 percent). Moreover, the American made 34 winners, 24 more than her opponent. At the net, the American recorded a better feat as well, coming out on top in 18 over 24 approaches as opposed the German’s five out of seven.

In spite of that, Keys made 41 costly unforced errors while Kerber kept it clean, managing just eight. The German was impressive in saving all the 10 break points that faced and also managed to force more errors from her opponent.

Up next

Kerber will face surprise package, Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig for the gold medal. Puig, who has been on a roll this tournament will look to upset Kerber and make history for nation by winning its first ever gold medal. The head-to-head is in a favour of the German who leads the Puerto Rican 2-0, their last match occurring in Toronto last year which Kerber won in straight sets.