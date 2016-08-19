Leon Smith: Andy Murray was very recognisable in Rio, he was happy to speak to everyone

British Davis Cup team captain Leon Smith said Andy Murray was very polite and outgoing to all the other athletes in the Olympic Village in Rio De Janeiro during the Olympic Games.

Andy Murray happy to speak to other athletes

Although the world number two was one of the most recognisable athletes at the Olympic Games, he wasn't shy of having a conversation with the other village residents.

The 29-year-old Briton defended his Olympic gold from four years ago by defeating Juan Martin del Potro in four sets 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 lasting four hours

Andy Murray poses for pictures with his gold medal following his four set win over Juan Martin del Potro (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Leon Smith said "Andy is a very recognisable character but he was more than happy to speak to everyone and he knows every sport, everything that is going on with the British team, every result. "

Leon Smith was very shocked when he found out how big Andy Murray's knowledge was about the non-related tennis things was.

Speaking about this, Smith revealed, "I was listening to him talking to other athletes and thinking, how on earth are you able to keep up to date with so much going on elsewhere?. We were in the food court with the GB boxers one night, and they were astonished at his depth of knowledge about them."

Flag bearer proudest moment in Murray's career

The British Davis Cup team captain also added that being the Great British flag bearer at the Olympics was one of the proudest moments in Murray's career and that the three-time Grand Slam champion saw himself as someone who can be there to share his experience with the British Athletes at the village.