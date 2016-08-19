Andy Murray reveals two British athletes inspired him at the Rio Olympics

Andy Murray became the first tennis player in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals after he defeated 2009 US Open champion, Juan Martin del Potro in a four-set epic, and the Brit has revealed that two of his compatriots have inspired him at the Olympics.

Golfer Justin Rose and gymnast Max Whitlock's Olympic gold medal triumphs inspired the three-time Grand Slam champion to successfully defend his Olympic title, and the British number one added that the feeling he had in Rio can't be replicated at a tour event or at a Grand Slam.

"I saw Justin Rose win the golf before I came on court and I'd seen Max Whitlock, who I've spoken to in the village a few times, win his gold before I left the village."

The Scot added, "They both inspired me and I don't have that feeling on the tour or in a Grand Slam."

Murray was full of praise for Whitlock as he is an awe of what gymnasts can do with their bodies.

"The gymnasts amaze me with what they can do with their bodies and I've been speaking with Max a bit about his training scheduled, which is incredible."

The Scot is extremely proud of being able to represent Great Britain at the Olympics as he thought that he would never be competing in this prestigious event when he started his career.

Top seed in Cincinnati

Murray is currently competing at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati as the top seed, as world number one Novak Djokovic is absent from the event due to an injury.

However, Murray has been clutching his shoulder in some of his matches this week in Cincinnati, and he is understandably fatigued from his long tournament in Rio.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is arguably the best player in the world right now as he has reached all three Grand Slam finals this year, losing twice to Djokovic at the Australian Open and French Open, and defeated Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon final.

US Open title number two?

The US Open is on the horizon, and Murray is certainly one of the favourites for the title in New York as he will be looking for his second title there.

There is an omen for Murray as the last time he claimed the Olympic gold medal and reached the Wimbledon final, he went on to win the US Open.