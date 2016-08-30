US Open: Ana Konjuh upsets Kiki Bertens to reach the second round

Ana Konjuh won a close three-set match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 against French Open semifinalist Kiki Bertens in the first round of the U.S. Open. The Croat is in the second round in Flushing Meadows for the second straight year and will face Kurumi Nara in the round of 64.

Konjuh breaks midway through the opening set to take the lead

In a matchup of two power players, it was the Croat who looked the stronger and she had a break point in the fourth game, but Bertens saved it for 2-2. After Konjuh held easily, she found the breakthrough and broke for a 4-2 lead. Another hold brought her to the brink of the opening set, now ahead 5-2. Bertens responded with a hold of her own and now it was on Konjuh to serve out the set, which she did with minimal trouble to take a one set lead.

Ana Konjuh hits a backhand to Kiki Bertens during their first round match at the U.S. Open/Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP

Bertens dominates second set to even the match at one set all

The server was living dangerously to start the second set as both players had multiple opportunities to break, but neither player could find the breakthrough. With three break points saved by each, the set was finely balanced at 2-2. Bertens held and then finally broke, doing so to love to take a 4-2 lead. After a solid hold, Bertens had 0-40 on Konjuh's serve to set up three break points and with it, set points. After saving the first two, the 19-year-old was unable to save the third and Bertens took the set to square the match at one set all.

Kiki Bertens hits a forehand to Ana Konjuh during their first round match at the U.S. Open/Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP

Konjuh takes a close third set to secure win and reach the second round

Bertens took a bathroom break after gaining traction in the match, but it did her no good as Konjuh broke to love to start the final set. Her momentum wouldn't last as Bertens immediately broke back. Konjuh had a chance to regain the lead right away, but Bertens saved break point to take a 2-1 lead.

Ana Konjuh hits a backhand return during her first round victory over Kiki Bertens at Flushing Meadows/Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP

Another opportunity came her way in the seventh game, but the Dutchwoman again held on and was now ahead 4-3. After a hold, Konjuh had yet more chances in the ninth game at 15-40. Bertens saved the first break point, but not the second and the Croat was ahead 5-4. She served for the match and did so successfully, holding to 15 to wrap up a hard-earned win.