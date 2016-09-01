US Open: Venus Williams serves her way past Julia Goerges to seal berth in the third round in New York

Sixth seed Venus Williams is competing at the US Open for an unprecedented 18th time in her career, and it was the first time that the two-time champion in New York played in the Arthur Ashe Stadium under the new roof.

Williams started off slowly against Julia Goerges but once she got going it was one-way traffic for the former world number one, and she won her 70th match at Flushing Meadows by defeating the German in straight sets.

The American had a lengthy first round battle with Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova but she showed no signs of weariness in this superb performance.

Williams cruised in the opening set

Goerges won the coin toss and elected to receive proving it to be a good decision for the former world number 15, and after a sluggish game from Williams, Goerges broke in the opening game.

However, the German failed to consolidate the break committing unforced errors, and an aggressive Williams broke to 15 to get the match immediately back on serve.

Goerges was under pressure in her second service game despite leading 30-0 with both players exchanging from the baseline and committing unforced errors in the rallies, and the seven-time Grand Slam champion created a break point from a backhand unforced error, however, the German snuffed it out with a timely ace down the T, and a forehand winner levelled the match at 2-2.

The current world number 64 was trying to be aggressive but failed in this department by committing more unforced errors which gave the American an easy service hold.

Goerges in action in the Arthur Ashe Stadium (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

However, in the sixth game, Goerges was quickly down 0-40 on serve but saved one of the break points with an ace but the inevitable occurred with Williams breaking to lead 4-2.

The sixth seed consolidated the break easily with a hold to love, and in the following game, Goerges was looking to hold serve to stay in the first set but a disguised backhand drop shot winner, and a 13 shot rally which the German wilted by a placing forehand it into the net, and a double fault gave the American a set point.

Once again, Goerges was trying to be aggressive coming forward, and a stunning running forehand winner cross court sealed the opening set for the two-time US Open champion with a 6-2 in 33 minutes.

Classy Williams in the second set

The German was under pressure, and went off the court after the conclusion of the first set for a comfort break, and to collect her thoughts.

The opening two games of the set were a complete role reversal of the first set as both players managed to hold their serves, and Williams found a backhand winner down the line to have a 2-1 lead at the first changeovers.

Williams heaped more pressure on the German's serve as Goerges opened the fourth game with her third double fault of the match but the former top 15 player found some first serves to bring up a game point, however, the American was in search for the break by taking advantage of Goerges' movement to the net, and an exquisite forehand down the line followed by a backhand drop shot created a break point for Williams.

The American got the break by Goerges' attempt to come to the net as she was being completely outplayed from the baseline, and unfortunately her forehand hit the net cord and dropped outside of the line to give Williams the 3-1 lead.

The two-time US Open champion consolidated the break with ease at 4-1, and it was an uphill battle for Goerges to try to get back into this contest.

Williams was looking for the insurance break but was unsuccessful as Goerges held to 30 with two aces in that game.

The sixth seed began the seventh game with an 119mph ace down the T and a good body serve but Williams became erratic by serving an uncharacteristic double fault, and two forehand errors missing the line gave Goerges a lifeline break point.

In vintage Williams fashion, she saved the break point with a big first serve and a big forehand out wide but there was another chance for the German to break as she got the American out wide and played a forehand winner in the corner with Williams on the move.

Unable to take it, the former world number one had Goerges on the stretch at the back of the court, and an ace down the T at 116mph brought up a game point, however, a double fault took it back to deuce but Williams constructed a good first serve to get a get point and a forehand winner had the American one game away from the victory.

Williams and Goerges shake hands at the net following their second round encounter (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)

Goerges threatens but misses opportunities again

The former top 15 player had to serve to stay into the match and didn't lie down to accept her fate as she held serve easily at 5-3, and Williams was serving for the match but unforced errors from the American's racquet handed Goerges multiple break points.

However, two first serves from Williams drew errors from Goerges' racquet to get the game back at deuce, and the American created her first match point with an unreturnable service winner.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion couldn't convert the first match point with Goerges stepping in but another match point came Williams' way utilizing a first serve and the German's backhand sailed long.

Williams was victorious in straight sets with Goerges' failed attempt of a drop shot hopelessly sailed into the net and it was a 6-2, 6-3 victory for the former world number one in 1 hour and 17 minutes to the delight of the crowd on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Match stats

Both players almost had an identical winner and unforced error count as the American produced 18 winners and 17 unforced errors, however, Goerges had 17 winners and 22 unforced errors.

At crucial points of the match, the former world number one's serve was key by getting 61 per cent of her first serves in and winning 78 per cent of her points on her first serve.

Next for Williams

The two-time US Open champion has a winnable third round match with Germany's 26th seed Laura Siegemund or compatriot Nicole Gibbs.