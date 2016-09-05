US Open: Grigor Dimitrov talks four-set victory over Joao Sousa, rediscovering his confidence and form

Shortly after his four-set victory over Portugal’s Joao Sousa, Grigor Dimitrov sat down with the press to discuss the victory that equalled his career-best finish at the U.S. Open, what he feels has changed on the North American hard courts after a dismal season, and what he expects from his fourth-round clash against the red-hot Andy Murray.

Dimitrov: “I’m Feeling Good; Pretty Pleased to Be in the Second Week Again”

Speaking to the press following his largely dominant victory over Sousa, Dimitrov says he’s finally beginning to enjoy playing tennis again, after a season that has seen him drop out of the world’s top 30 for the first time in nearly three and a half years.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “Played a good match. A little dip I think in the third set, but I was able to control everything I think in the fourth set even though I was down a break.”

“I’m enjoying playing tennis right now. Obviously, I’ve been striking the ball well, having good results.”

“Just getting ready for the next match. Pretty pleased to be in the second week again.”

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning a point during his third-round match against Joao Sousa at the 2016 U.S. Open. | Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America

Dimitrov on Rediscovering His Confidence and Form

Before this year’s Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, Dimitrov had gone 20-16 on the year, with the Bulgarian having to overcome a six-match losing streak midway through the season to rediscover some of the form that saw him crack the top 8 just over two years ago. Since then, the 25-year-old has gone 10-3, racking up impressive wins over Ivo Karlovic, Feliciano Lopez, Stan Wawrinka, and Steve Johnson in the process.

When asked about what has changed for him to rediscover some of his confidence, Dimitrov admits winning tough matches over quality players has ultimately made the difference in his confidence as of late.

“I think winning matches always gives you confidence,” he said. “I’ve won quite a few close matches, which just helps me a lot to build up and be solid when I have to.”

“Today, that type of a match that I played really smart on the big points, I played good when I had to. Overall, it was a decent match, I would say.”

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after defeating Joao Sousa in the third round of the 2016 U.S. Open. | Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America

“But, yeah, these kind[s] of moments really, really help you mentally when you come out and play your opponent.”

Dimitrov on Personal and Professional Relationship with New Coach Daniel Vallverdu

Initially, part of the reason for Dimitrov’s resurgence during the North American hard-court swing comes from the new voice in his camp—his new coach, Daniel Vallverdu.

Coincidentally beginning their collaboration just ahead of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, Vallverdu certainly has the experience, having previously worked with Andy Murray and Tomas Berdych, and looks to be on course for another successful partnership with Dimitrov.

Though they might still be getting to know each other, Dimitrov and Vallverdu have many things in common, including a similar mentality towards the game, while having great communication, critical to a successful player-coach relationship.

“He’s a great guy,” Dimitrov said of Vallverdu. “First of all, he’s a great guy. We share a lot of the same things. On the court, we kind of think similar. We kind of want to just work right now. That’s what it’s about.”

Grigor Dimitrov (L) and new coach Daniel Vallverdu during a practice session at the 2016 Western & Southern Open. | Photo: Max Gao

“I know how to play tennis. Now it’s more the strategic way, how you’re going to prepare for big matches, big tournaments.”

“So far I think we’ve been doing a great job. Yeah, just simplicity. That’s the key right now. Just do your stuff, work, go out there, give 100% each match.”

Dimitrov on Fourth-Round Clash with Murray

With Dimitrov’s coach the former coach of the Bulgarian’s next opponent, the red-hot Andy Murray, one might expect Vallverdu to use his knowledge of working with the now-three-time Grand Slam champion while formulating Monday’s game plan. But at the time of his press conference, the 22nd seed admitted to never having discussed this topic with his new coach.

“Honestly, we haven’t thought about that yet,” he explained. “I think also I’ve played quite a few times against Andy. I think we both know our game[s] pretty well. I don’t think there’s going to be any surprises. I don’t think I’m going to hear anything new in a way.”

“But we still got to prepare. I mean, obviously, it’s going to be a great match. I’m excited to be in the second week. That’s just a good start for me. And, yeah, I mean, I always like my chances when I get to stages like that in a tournament, especially having to play, like, tough matches early on and feeling good and confident. Physically I’m good.”

“Yeah, just going to take everything on board with me right now and bring it out on the court.”

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning a point during his third-round match against Joao Sousa at the 2016 U.S. Open. | Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America

At the end of his press conference, Dimitrov was asked what it was about this matchup that seemed to bring out the best in one another, to which he responded, “I think we like our styles, I guess, just kind of fits our games.”

“There’s going to be a lot of challenges, especially on an occasion like that, against Andy. I mean, he’s going to be, for sure, ready as ever. As I said, he’s just really confident right now. He’s been playing extremely good tennis. He knows what to do.”

“But in the same time, I know what to do, too. In the end, it’s going to come down to a few points here and there. Yeah, I mean, for me, honestly, it’s just another match. As I said, I’m enjoying that I’m at that stage of a tournament, [the] second week for the [second] time at the Open. I’m just going to get out there and really focus on my game and on myself. This is what I demand from myself for the next match,” he concluded.