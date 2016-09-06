WTA Hong Kong: Angelique Kerber, Venus Williams amongst those who join field

World number two Angelique Kerber and multiple Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will both be returning to the Hong Kong Tennis Open later this year, it has been confirmed.

With defending champion Jelena Jankovic and Johanna Konta already confirmed for the tournament, Kerber and Williams join Samantha Stosur and Alize Cornet who are also returning, whilst Caroline Wozniacki is to make her debut appearance at the event.

Grand Slam champions in action

For a relatively small WTA tournament, the fact that three Grand Slam champions will be in action is undoubtedly a big draw.

Kerber, who is currently chasing the world number one ranking, will be looking to improve on her loss in the final to Jelena Jankovic last year; she’ll need at least defend her points to continue chasing the number one spot if she does not take it at the US Open.

Also crashing out to Jankovic last year was Williams, who fell to the Serbian in the semifinals. After a mixed year to date, the American will be looking to continue her strong past couple of months as she looks to finish her season on a high.

Venus Williams in action in Hong Kong last year (Getty Sport/Power Sport Images)

Stosur, who lost to Kerber in the semifinals last year, has had a typically mixed year and will be looking to match her semifinal points from last year as she looks to stay in the top 20 at the end of the season, as well as qualify for Zhuhai.

Wozniacki, Cornet look to end season on a high

After fairly disappointing seasons to date, both Wozniacki and Cornet will be looking for strong ends to the season.

After a season marred by injury and inconsistency, Wozniacki is arguably playing her best tennis of the season at the US Open, where she is currently in the last eight, and the former world number one will be looking to finish her season strongly as she looks to finish inside the top 30.

Cornet has also had a very inconsistent season, and will be desperately looking to match her quarterfinal run from last year as she looks to avoid falling further down the rankings.