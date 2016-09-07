US Open: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retires; Novak Djokovic advances to the semifinals

Coming into the semifinals, Novak Djokovic had only completed two full matches at the US Open. In his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the world number one led 6-3, 6-2 before the Frenchman retired due to a left knee injury. Gael Monfils awaits in the semifinals.

Djokovic gets off to the perfect start

The match got off to a slow start, with four holds of serve pretty comfortably. In the fifth game, the Frenchman put the Serbian under pressure. A great return from Tsonga presented a break point chance. However, a forehand wide in the next point brought the game to deuce before Djokovic went on to hold as he came away unscathed in his first real battle.

With the score at 3-2, Tsonga began to feel the pressure. The ninth seeds serve failed him as he fired three double faults as he gifted the 30-year-old the first break for 4-2. A forehand winner gave Tsonga the chance to break back immediately at 30-40. The very next point as won by the 31-year-old as he broke back. However, despite saving two break points in the very next game, Djokovic broke once more and was now serving for the set. Tsonga hit a slice into the net which gave Djokovic the opening set.

Tsonga struggles to contain Djokovic; calls trainer

Djokovic got off to the perfect start in the set. In the third game, Tsonga hit a slice into the net which gave the Serbian the break. The two-time champion at Flushing Meadows held his serve to love with a stunning backhand down the line shot to go 3-1 up. With the Frenchman struggling, he managed to hold serve for the first time since the opening game of the set to stay in touch at 3-2.

Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With the match currently one-way traffic, the Serbian then had a break point for a double-break. A serve out wide from the world number 11 brought the game to deuce as he saved the break point. However, despite going on to save another break point, Djokovic broke and went ahead at 5-2. With Djokovic just a game away from taking the set, the trainer was called for Tsonga as he seemed to be struggling with a left knee injury. After a lengthy delay, Djokovic closed out the set to love for a two-set lead, 6-3, 6-2.

The Frenchman attempted to play the third set, however, he couldn't continue and sadly retired from the match two sets down.

Djokovic on Tsonga

Speaking on court after his win, Djokovic who is through to his 10th consecutive semi-final in New York said, "I have to say it again, I really wish Jo a quick recovery."

"It's never nice to be on court in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam and retiring after a few sets. I know Jo well, he's a fighter, somebody who loves the big stage, and this is something I'm sure he didn't wish for."