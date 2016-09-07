US Open Semifinal Preview: Angelique Kerber vs Caroline Wozniacki

Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber continues her quest for the pinnacle spot in the rankings as she goes up against Dane Caroline Wozniacki in the last four of the US Open. Wozniacki will be aiming to make her first final in New York since 2014 and her third overall whilst Kerber will look to go one round better than 2011 where she made her first Grand Slam semifinal.

A win for Kerber would strengthen the German’s chances of snatching the world number one ranking from Serena Williams. The American's task of defending her top in the rankings gets tougher as she now has to win the title in order to remain atop there.

Lead-up

Former world number one Wozniacki looks to be on a comeback mission. Since finishing runner-up to Kerber in Stuttgart last year, the Dane has yet to make a final and has been to the quarterfinals or better at just five tournaments (including this tournament). Throughout 2016 before entering New York, her best showing of the season was in her opening tournament of the year, Auckland, where she reached the last four. In her other tournament appearances this year, she won back-to-back matches only thrice.

Wozniacki also endured what has been arguably the most turbulent stretch of her career as she picked up an ankle injury after Miami, forcing her out competition for most of the clay season and has since fallen out of the top 20, currently sitting 74th, her lowest ranking in almost 10 years.

In New York, she looked to have put that misery behind her as she scored her first top 10 wins of the year, over ninth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round and eighth seed Madison Keys in the last 16. In her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since her runner-up finish here two years ago, she swept past surprise package Anastasija Sevastova with the loss of just two games.

Kerber will be aiming to reach her third Grand Slam final and keep her hopes of becoming the new world number one alive. Photo credit: Elsa/Getty Images.

A monumental, amazing, live-changing 2016 season it has been for world number two Kerber. Not only did she lift her maiden Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne, she defended a title for the first time in her career by winning Stuttgart once again, on home soil.

This was followed by a run to the final at Wimbledon, where she was stopped by the person whom she beat for the Australian Open crown, Serena Williams. The German’s career continued to soar new heights as she contributed a silver medal for her nation at the Olympics and then made the final of Cincinnati a week later. These results are seconded by last four appearances in Miami, Charleston, and Montreal.

Despite what has been a grueling month of August for the German, winning the silver medal at the Olympics and making the Cincinnati final, there seems to be no stopping for her. En route to the last four, she navigated her way past the likes of Polona Hercog, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, CiCi Bellis, 14th seed Petra Kvitova and seventh seed, last year’s finalist Roberta Vinci. The German lefty has yet to drop a set all tournament too.

Head-to-head

The Wozniacki-Kerber head-to-head as displayed on WTA's website.

Kerber is in the lead in their career meetings, having a 7-5 advantage over Wozniacki. However, it is the Dane who one more match than the German on hardcourts, leading their head-to-head on the surface at 5-4. Kerber however, was victorious in their other three clashes on clay and grass.

Their last two encounters occurred last year in Asia, both on hardcourts too, Wozniacki prevailing in three sets in quarterfinals of Tokyo and Kerber getting her revenge by winning in straight sets in the round of 16 of Beijing. Their only meeting on North American soil came in the round of 16 in Cincinnati two years ago which went in favor of Wozniacki, the Dane winning in straight sets.

Analysis

Although Wozniacki may be ranked 74th, the former world number one’s past US Open exploits should never be overlooked. In her nine prior visits to the Big Apple, she has made it past the last eight four times, twice making the final in 2009 and 2014. On the contrary, Kerber been the past quarterfinal stage just once, the aforementioned run to the semifinal five years ago. Wozniacki clearly has the upper hand in dealing with latter stages of this tournament.

At the Grand Slams this year, however, Kerber already has a title and a runner-up finish to her name, unlike Wozniacki who has yet to win a Grand Slam match entering New York. Both players play defensive tennis and will run down every ball possible, looking to outsmart the other, hence expect long rallies. Kerber however, is the more powerful of the duo and has a tad more aggression than her Danish opponent.

Wozniacki will be bidding to record her third final appearance at the US Open and her second in three years. Photo credit: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images.

With the number one ranking getting closer, there could be nerves for Kerber, who will be the heavy favorite in this match. Throughout her performances here, especially in the last two rounds, those nerves were evident. On the other hand, in her best Grand Slam, a resurging Wozniacki has nothing to lose. The Dane could get off to a slow start but should soon settle into the match and ultimately deny Kerber the number one ranking to make her third Grand Slam final and continue her 2016 season revival.

Prediction: Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets