US Open: Karolina Pliskova blasts past Ana Konjuh and advances to maiden Grand Slam semifinal

Karolina Pliskova, the 10th seed from the Czech Republic was up against Croatia's Ana Konjuh in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and both players were competing in their first Grand Slam quarterfinal, however, Pliskova handled the occasion better under the bright sun in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The US Open has been a breakthrough tournament for Pliskova as the reigning Western and Southern Open champion advanced to the third round of a major for the first time in 2014 defeating former world number one Ana Ivanovic along the way.

It was a lacklustre performance for the 18-year-old failing to reproduce the tennis she played against fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Pliskova sails through the opening set

Konjuh won the coin toss and elected the serve, as the Croat was looking to get on the scoreboard early, and apply scoreboard pressure on Pliskova.

However, the world number 92 was unable to convert on the three game points that she had, a failed drop shot handed Pliskova a break point, and the Czech did not hesitate and converted it on the first time of asking by virtue of a tame forehand unforced error in the net.

The 10th seed was dominant on her serve in the first set by dropping only one point throughout, throwing in some good unreturnable serves, and a backhand unforced error placed in the net by Konjuh allowed Pliskova to settle comfortably and consolidated the break leading 2-0.

Konjuh competing in her quarterfinal match (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

The Croat was clearly unsettled in this match and she threw in a double fault to give Pliskova the chance to have the double break advantage, and once again the lanky Czech took it at the first time of asking to lead 3-0.

More unforced errors spewing from Konjuh's racquet allowed Pliskova to win her fourth consecutive game, serving it out to love.

Konjuh started the fifth game brightly with an ace down the T but three consecutive errors gave Pliskova the chance to serve out the opening set, however, a gutsy backhand winner on the line and a forehand winner gave Konjuh some hope.

Once again Konjuh's hard work was becoming undone with a forehand unforced error in the net, nonetheless, a six-shot rally and backhand unforced error from Pliskova's racquet meant that three break points were snuffed out.

Another backhand unforced error by Pliskova and a forehand winner from Konjuh got her on the scoreboard, and the crowd was cheering from the Croat's effort.

The Czech continued her dominance on serve by serving out to love leading 5-1, and Konjuh held onto her serve from 15-30 down with a backhand winner placed in the corner, to make Pliskova serve for the opening set.

The Western and Southern Open champion held to love for the third time in the opening set with Konjuh's forehand sailing long with Pliskova taking the opening set 6-2 in 28 minutes.

Pliskova seals berth in semifinals

The world number 92 began the opening game of the second set brightly with an ace down the middle, followed by a forehand winner in the corner to lead 1-0.

Pliskova was taken to 30-30 on her serve for the first time in the match but a forehand winner and an exquisite backhand winner down the line levelled the match at 1-1 in the second set.

Both players were exchanging in rallies and for the second consecutive service game for the Croat, she held to love leading 2-1, applying the scoreboard pressure on Pliskova.

The Czech was untroubled on serve again in the fourth game, and despite two good service opening games for Konjuh, forehand errors and a backhand winner placed sweetly on the line for Pliskova allowed her to break in the second set leading 3-2.

Pliskova waves to the crowd following her victory in the Arthur Ashe Stadium (Photo by Don Emmert / Getty Images)

The former world number seven consolidated the break easily, edging closer and closer to her first Grand Slam semifinals, furthermore, Konjuh was under pressure in the seventh game.

Konjuh was 15-40 down on her serve but a drop shot winner with Pliskova firmly placed on the baseline, followed by a backhand volley winner got the game to deuce but the Croat was unable to sustain her mini-revival with a backhand error into the net, and a double fault handed Pliskova the double break and chance to serve for the match.

Two forehand errors out wide from Konjuh helped the Czech ease on her service game, and two aces out wide from the 10th seed sealed Pliskova's berth in the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, 6-2, 6-2 in 57 minutes.

Match stats

The stats show that Pliskova was untroubled on her serve by getting 65 percent of her first serves in, followed by winning an impressive 92 percent of the points on her first serve and 77 percent on her second serve.

Konjuh was nervous throughout the match, and she created no break points in this contest but had 15 winners and committed 27 unforced errors.

New ground for Pliskova

In her 18th Grand Slam tournament, Pliskova has reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time but she has eclipsed her fourth round showing by reaching the semifinals, where she will play top seed and six-time champion Serena Williams or fifth seed Simona Halep for a place in Saturday's final.

The Czech's decision to skip the Rio Olympics has proved to be a vital one as she is now enjoying a ten-match winning streak and won the biggest title of her career in Cincinnati.