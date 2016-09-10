US Open: Murray/Soares win their second Grand Slam with a straight-sets victory over Carreno Busta/Garcia-Lopez

The fourth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares grabbed their second Grand Slam of 2016 with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over the unseeded Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Murray/Soares grab two late breaks; wins first set

The Spaniards started the stronger bringing up a double-break point in the opening game of the set. Murray and Soares saved the first one before Carreno Busta rifled a forehand straight to Soares who swerved the shot that landed in, the Spaniards broke. A double-fault from Carreno Busta gave the fourth seeds a break point opportunity. However, a cracking serve from the 25-year-old and the break point was saved. The Brazilian then smashed a superb volley to bring up the second break back point, which they managed to take following a second successive volley winner from Soares.

Soares and Murray fell to a love-30 lead but won the next four points and consolidated the break to go ahead for the first time at 2-1. A hold to love from Garcia-Lopez brought the game to 2-2. With the score at 3-2, Murray and Soares were too quick for the Spaniards who were scrambling and an overhead smash from the Brazilian brought up a break point. They won the next point and broke for a 4-2 lead. Soares served it out for 5-2. In the seventh game, the fourth seeds broke for the third time in the game and won the set, 6-2.

Murray/Soares grab lone break; win second Grand Slam

Just like the first set, the Spaniards started quickly. With the score at 15-30, they won the point which gave them a double break point chance. However, Murray and Soares saved both of them impressively and held serve to hold serve. The fourth seeds broke in the very next game following an interception at the net from Murray. The unseeded pair attempted to get the break back when Garcia-Lopez went around the post and hit an excellent shot to which Soares couldn't handle.​

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares shake hands with Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after the men's doubles final (Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Murray and Soares who have been clinical at the net all game were again, this time, to save the break point to bring the game to deuce. From then on in they held serve and went 3-0 up. The Spanish team held serve comfortably to get their first game on the scoreboard in the second set. Three games went and passed quickly and with the score now at 5-3, Murray had the chance to serve for the championship. The dominant pair raced away to a love-40 lead before serving it out for their second Grand Slam of the year following their win at the Australian Open in January.