Post-US Open ATP Power Rankings
Stan Wawrinka (right) and Novak Djokovic share a laugh during the US Open trophy presentation. Photo: AFP

With the US Open now over, the ATP World Tour heads down the final stretch. The rankings that really matter now are the year-to-date rankings, which will decide who qualifies for the ATP World Tour Finals in London. But coming out of the year’s final major, both the official rankings and the Race to London do not completely reflect how players are currently performing on the tour.

There were a handful of surprises in New York and throughout the summer. As we head into the final stretch of the ATP World Tour season, here are the power rankings based on the player’s current form after the summer.  

20. Nick Kyrgios

After starting off his summer well with a title in Atlanta, Nick Kyrgios quickly collapsed with a major upset loss in Canada to hometown teen Denis Shapovalov. Poor performances in Cincinnati and New York followed, with the latter ending with his retirement. He’ll be looking for a bounce back in the fall, which could be tough if he’s struggling with health and motivation.

19. Richard Gasquet

The ups-and-downs of Richard Gasquet continue. After a strong season in 2015, he has not accomplished much of note this year apart from reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and a title in February. He had a disastrous summer and does not appear to be in great form heading down the stretch. 

18. Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto Bautista Agut, while not making any shockwaves over the summer, is still a very consistent player on hard courts. He may not win any big titles down the stretch, but is also capable of taking advantage of an easy draw if he gets one. 

17. David Ferrer

The energizer bunny finally seems to be burning out. David Ferrer has had no results of note this year and stumbled through the summer. However, he does tend to do well in the fall, with his lone Masters 1000 title coming in November in Paris (back in 2012). He also won two titles in October last year. While he will be hard-pressed to repeat the result, this provides reason to believe he could play some good tennis down the stretch.

16. Tomas Berdych

Tomas Berdych currently resides in the top ten of the actual rankings, but an appendicitis kept him out of the US Open, which makes him a wildcard down the stretch. How much he will be able to contend is a massive question mark.

15. Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic had maybe the best summer apart from the top guns. He reached three finals, winning two of them and reached the round of sixteen at the US Open for the first time. He now heads to a part of the season where the courts play faster and his monstrous serve because even harder to return. Watch out. 

14. Lucas Pouille

Lucas Pouille collapses after defeating Rafael Nadal at the US Open. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
There may not be a player facing more pressure to prove themselves than Lucas Pouille coming out of the US Open. The Frenchman’s win over Rafael Nadal sent shockwaves through the tennis world. And while it’s bought him some good will for now, he will need to continue playing at that level if he wants to continue his climb up the rankings.

13. David Goffin

There is not much to say about David Goffin except that he is still around. He has not put up any results of note and crashed out early in New York. But the Belgian is still within striking distance of the top eight in the Race to London. He’s done well before on the indoor courts of Europe, so if he can refind some of that grinding consistency he is known for, maybe he can make a late charge.

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Considering he’s a former major finalist and top-ten mainstay, Tsonga has slipped out the minds of most pundits lately. He has not put up many results of note lately, but snuck under the radar into the last eight in New York. Unfortunately, his run ended with his retirement. But if he gets healthy for the fall, he’s done well in the past on the indoor courts of Europe and could be a threat.

11. Grigor Dimitrov

One of the biggest surprises of the summer was surely Grigor Dimitrov’s comeback. After nearly two years of poor results and falling into tennis obscurity, the former highly-touted young gun roared back into relevance with a quarterfinal run in Toronto, followed by the semifinals of Cincinnati. He wrapped up his summer by reaching the fourth round at the US Open, his best run since last year’s Australian Open. It seems as though the Bulgarian is putting the pieces back together.

10. Juan Martin del Potro