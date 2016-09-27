Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup draws announced

The junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup competitions get underway this week in Budapest Hungary. The under-16 event sees some of the best juniors in the world take to the court representing their countries. The Czech Republic (Fed Cup) and Canada (Davis Cup) will be looking to defend their respective titles. The draw was announced today with play getting underway in Budapest this week.

Draw Preview

The junior Davis and Fed Cups do not follow the same format as the senior level events. The 16 teams are drawn into four groups of four teams. The tournament starts with a round robin at the end of which, the top team in each group advances to the semifinals, at which point it becomes a knockout event.

Here are the draws:

Davis Cup:

Group A:

Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nicaise Muamba, Chih Chi Huang

India: Adil Kalyanpur, Siddhant Banthia, Megh Patel

Hungary: Daniel Khin, PeterMakk, Mate Voros

Chile: Ignacio Becerra, Garizon Abarzua, Alan Sanson

Group B:

USA: Sebastian Korda, Keenan Mayo, Sangeet Sridhar

Czech Republic: Ondrej Styler, Tomas Machas, Evzen Holis

Switzerland: Damien Wenger, Henry von der Schulenburg, Yannik Steinegger

Brazil: Thiago Seyboth, Mateus Alves, Gilbert Soares Klier Junior

Group C:

China: Lingxi Zhao, Tao Mu, Yecong Mo

Argentina: Sebastian Baez, Thiago Tirante, TomasDiescarrega

Bulgaria: Adrian Andreev, Leonid Sheyngezikht, Yoan Georgiev

Morocco: Soufiane El Mesbahi, Ismail Saadi, Achraf Nafaa

Group D:

Russia: Alen Avidzba, Timofey Skatov, Alexey Zakharov

Japan: Naoki Tajima, Rimpei Kawakami, Takeaki Ito

Germany: Henri Squire, Leopold Zima, Constantin Zoske

Egypt: Yusuf Khamis, Adham Gaber, Faris Zakariya

Canada are the defending champions, but are fielding a very different team from last year, with only one member of their three-man championship team returning. That being said, their one returning player, Félix Auger-Aliassime, is the only junior major champion competing in this year’s competition. France and Australia, the other two countries to boast junior titlists this year, are not competing, while Wimbledon champion Denis Shapovalov of Canada, a member of Canada’s 2016 championship team, is too old.

Félix Auger-Aliassime in practice in Budapest. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic/ITF

Canada are the favourites heading into the event, primarily due to Auger-Aliassime’s presence. He is the only member of the junior top-10 at the event. The United States, who headline group B, are without their top junior, Ulises Blanch, who is 18 and too old to compete. All the other countries featuring top ten players are not competing.

Fed Cup :

Group A:

Russia: Olesya Pervushina, Anastasia Potapova, Varvara Gracheva

Argentina: Lourdes Carle, Azul Pedemonti, Andrea Farulla

Thailand: Watsachol Sawasdee, Thasaporn Naklo, Natthapat Piwbangruk

Belarus: Yulia Hatouka, Anna Kubareva, Katyarina Paulenka

Groub B:

Poland: Iga Swiatek, Maja Chwalinska, Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik

Canada: Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, Isabelle Boulais, Layne Sleeth

India: Mahak Jain, Sathwika Sama, Shivani Amineni

Hungary: Fanni Gecsek, Reka Zadori, Adrienn Horvath

Group C:

Japan: Ayumi Miyamoto, Yuki Naito, Naho Sato

Great Britain: Francesca Jones, Nell Miller, Eliz Maloney

Uruguay: Fernanda Secinario, Lucia De Santa Anna, Agustina Cuestas

Morocco: Diae El Jardi, Rim Benhadi, Hiba Al Khalifi

Group D:

USA: Amanda Anisimova, Claire Liu, Caty McNally

Czech Republic: Denisa Hindova, Karolina Berankova, Radka Buzkova

New Zealand: Nina Paripovich, Tamara Anderson, Emilia Price

Peru: Anastasia Iamachkine, Almudena Boza, Dana Guzman

The two favourites in Fed Cup draw are the Americans, led by junior number four Amanda Anisimova, and the Russians, who feature two of the world’s top three, Olesya Pervushina and Anastasia Potapova. The only other team to feature a top-ten player is Canada, who is led by Bianca Andreescu. The Americans and the Russians are the heavy favourites in this event. Potapova is the lone major champion in the draw. Anything but a Russia-USA final would be very surprising and would be the result of a major upset.