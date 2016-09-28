ATP Beijing: Novak Djokovic withdraws from China Open with injury

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s China Open. The world number one cited an elbow injury as the reason for his withdrawal. Djokovic had won the last four titles in Beijing and six of the last seven, having skipped the event in 2011.

Downward Spiral

The world number one released a statement explaining his withdrawal. Djokovic said, “I am extremely disappointed not to be able to compete at the China Open this year. I’m still recovering from my elbow injury and have been advised not to play until my condition improves. I will continue with my rehabilitation and hope to be able to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible. The China Open is one of my favourite tournaments. I have had a lot of success there, winning the title six times. I love competing in front of the passionate Chinese fans and I look forward to coming back to Beijing in the future.”

Djokovic hoists his 2015 China Open trophy. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Djokovic has seemingly been struggling with injuries dating back to Wimbledon when he hinted at a physical problem after his third-round loss. He seemed to struggle with his serve during his title run in Toronto, as well as at various points during his run to the US Open final.

What’s Next

Djokovic has already qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals and is in a strong position finish the year at number one for the fifth time, so missing Beijing will not be costly. Djokovic has managed to avoid serious injuries for most of his career, making this lingering elbow issue of greater concern. He is still scheduled to play at the Shanghai Rolex Masters in two weeks.

Rafael Nadal serves during last year's Beijing final. Photo: Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images

The six-time champions’ withdrawal opens the door for his opponents to grab a big chunk of points. It also denies the tour the most loaded 500-level draw, as world number two Andy Murray and 2005 champion Rafael Nadal are both planning to play in Beijing. Nadal has lost to Djokovic in two of the last three finals. Milos Raonic, currently fourth in the Race to London, stands to benefit from the world number one’s withdrawal as well.

The China Open starts on Monday.