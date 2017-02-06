Catching up with Bianca Vanessa Andreescu: Canadian teenager poised and ready to build on breakout 2016 season
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu hits a forehand during the 2016 Challenger Banque Nationale de Saguenay. | Photo: Roger Lauzon

In a year that saw her taste the joys of victory on the heels of overcoming the lows of injury and defeat, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu’s 2016 season was definitely one to remember for all the right reasons for the 16-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario.

A former junior world number three, the Canadian teenager started the year as the number one seed at the Australian Open before a minor pain in her left foot resulted in a series of stress fractures, which unexpectedly kept her out of competition for nearly five months. After making a full recovery, Andreescu made a dazzling return on home soil, winning a round of qualifying at the Coupe Rogers présentée par Banque Nationale in Montréal, before sweeping the $25,000 event in Gatineau to claim her first professional singles and doubles titles—victories made all the more sweeter after all her struggles with injury earlier in the year.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu hits a backhand during the 2016 Australian Open Junior Championships. | Photo: Pat Scala/Getty Images
As Andreescu and her mother recalled, it was a stressful and frustrating time for everyone involved, with their family being forced to adjust to a totally new lifestyle to accommodate the 16-year-old’s recovery time. “We were crazy busy,” recalled Andreescu’s mother, Maria. “Normally, when Bianca is healthy, she is traveling a lot, so our lives are very routine. When Bianca was injured and at home for over four months, everything changed.”

“We were trying to get her the best medical care available, so it was doctor after doctor, specialist after specialist, trying to assess what was wrong with Bianca’s foot. I was making appointments, getting up very early to drive Bianca to her appointments and then getting home just in time to get ready for work. It was a frustrating time as well because we were not always getting the answers we were hoping for, which was hard on us and Bianca.”

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu lunges for a defensive backhand shot during her semifinal match against Rebeka Masarova at the 2017 Australian Open Junior Championships. | Photo: Pat Scala/Getty Images
In order to compensate for her lack of physical activity, Andreescu was forced to adjust to a new, carefully modified health and wellness plan to have a better shot at long-term success, explained her mother. This sudden change unexpectedly seemed to be one of the big positives from the 16-year-old’s time away from the game, as it was able to shed new light on her nutrition for not only herself but also her incredibly supportive parents.

During this time, as one can probably imagine, Andreescu struggled mightily with the transition from “being super active to being told to stay off her foot,” using gym and schoolwork as a distraction during her extensive injury layoff, and understandably so. However, with the mentality of a champion instilled in her from an early age, the rising star was able to find the silver lining and make light of an undeniably frustrating situation.

“I tried to stay positive and work on the things that I was physically capable of working on,” she explained. “In a strange way, I felt that the time off was good for me mentally, as the break away from the daily grind [on] the courts gave me time to reflect on my game in terms of what was working well for me and what I wanted to improve.”