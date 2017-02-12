With strong support system in tow, Catherine Bellis ready to make her mark after breakout 2016 season: exclusive
Catherine Bellis celebrates after defeating Zhang Shuai in the final of the 2016 Hawaii Open to win her first WTA $125K title. | Photo: Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser

It was a quiet Tuesday on the grounds of the 2014 U.S. Open when a spirited 15-year-old by the name of Catherine Bellis made shockwaves around the tennis world in her début on the non-televised Court 6, a small side court where a raucous crowd growing with intrigue by the second, had gathered to cheer on an overwhelming underdog. With not a seat to be had and limited standing room, Bellis quickly became the Cinderella story of the championships. Ranked 1208 in the world, the junior world number two’s efforts to win the Girls’ 18s National Championships had landed her a wildcard into the main draw—one that she would certainly put to good use.

With the odds seemingly stacked against her and a reigning Australian Open finalist across the net in the form of 12th seed Dominika Cibulkova, it is safe to say no one, not even Bellis herself, would have expected the series of events that would unfold in the coming hours. With her father watching nervously from the sidelines while giving her mother periodic updates through text messaging, a free-swinging Bellis had done what was once considered unimaginable; another tight unforced error from Cibulkova handing the high school sophomore a stunning 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Catherine Bellis celebrates after defeating Dominika Cibulkova in the first round of the 2014 U.S. Open. | Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
After becoming the youngest player since Anna Kournikova in 1996 to win a match at the Open, the 15-year-old became a global star in the tennis world, with all eyes set on her next match just two days later on the considerably larger Court 17. Despite falling to Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas just over 48 hours later, Bellis did show remarkable composure under pressure, pushing the world number 48 the distance after a shutout second set.

What amazed so many was her raw talent and breathless pace of play, which was enough to give some of the best in the world fits—a totally unexpected, yet remarkable feat for someone of her age and quality. But perhaps the most awe-inspiring thing of them all was her positivity, which remained unfazed in even the most stressful of situations. Regardless of the score, the player, or the magnitude of the occasion, Bellis said she approached and continues to approach each match as if she can win, an attitude instilled in her from an early age from various sports.

Catherine Bellis hits a forehand during a junior tournament in 2013. | Photo: John Togaski
Originally born and raised in San Francisco, Bellis led a very active childhood, involving herself in multiple sports, including tennis in her early formative years, before realizing that tennis was the sport for her. “I first picked up a racquet when I was three or four years old,” Bellis told VAVEL USA’s Max Gao via email. “On weekends, my parents and I drove to a club we belonged to about 15 miles south of the City so I could learn to swim, play tennis and get out of the fog and wind.”

“I played soccer and tennis until I was 11 and then chose tennis full time in fifth grade. Once the soccer started getting a little rough, I didn’t like it as much. I liked tennis because there was no contact and I didn't have to rely on others to win. I won my first tournament at age seven and was hooked [ever since].”