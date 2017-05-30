French Open: Madison Keys eases past the opening round

Madison Keys seemed to have found her best tennis and regained her form as she managed to outhit Ashleigh Barty in a blockbuster first-round match at the French Open, triumphing in straight sets after exactly one hour of play.

Keys strolls to win the first set

Keys had the perfect start to the match as her powerful forehand winners earned her the opening game, holding her serve comfortably. Some early jitters were seen from Barty’s play as she hit a double fault in her first service game before hitting a couple of unforced errors, with three errors gifting Keys the first break of serve in the match and thus allowing her to take the early lead. The American continued to stroll through the match as she easily consolidated the break of serve and extended her advantage to three games, with the first set victory already in her sight.

Madison Keys in action | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

With some world-class aggressive play, Keys earned a 0-40 lead in the next game as she seemed to have yet another break of service in her hands. However, Barty rebounded from there as she stormed her way back to hold her service game, preventing herself from trailing further on the scoreboard. Keys was not affected by her inability to convert those break points as she managed to carve a love service hold next, earning the formidable lead of 4-1.

The American was dictating play successfully, and had another chance of a breakthrough but was unable to find a break point at deuce in the sixth game, allowing Barty to hold serve eventually and keep herself alive in the set. The higher-ranked player then won her 12th straight point on her serve when she eased to yet another service hold, placing herself just one game away from winning the first set. Despite holding her serve narrowly to keep herself in the set for at least one more game, it proved to be just a consolation game as Keys eventually sealed the set on her serve with a backhand winner on set point after 33 minutes of powerful tennis.

Madison Keys celebrates winning a point | Photo: Jimmie48 Tennis Photography

Keys seals the win after just one hour

Barty had the perfect start to the second set as she comfortably held her serve, looking to mount a huge comeback to have a chance of triumphing. However, Keys’ serve was still unthreatened as the American was serving very well, outhitting Barty in almost every rally. It was the higher-ranked player who made the first breakthrough in the second set as Barty’s unforced errors cost her greatly at the crucial moments, with Keys taking advantage of a double fault at 30-30 to earn the break point before converting it.

With some bullet-like groundstrokes, Keys easily consolidated the break as Barty was still unable to find any chances on the return. A strong backhand winner then sealed yet another service break for the American, looking poised for the victory. After a couple of service holds, it was Keys who eventually managed to serve out the match comfortably having hit a total of 22 winners in the match which lasted exactly one hour.