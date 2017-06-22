ATP Queen's: Sam Querrey through to the quarterfinal in tough three-set match

American Sam Querrey came through a tricky test in Aussie Jordan Thompson 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3 to book a place in the quarterfinals at the Aegon Championships.

Both fail to take chances; Querrey comes through tiebreaker

Querrey began the match with a double-fault. He won the next point but Thompson won the next two by coming to the net and forcing errors to bring up the first break points of the match. An unforced error followed by a lovely dropshot saw the game go to deuce with Querrey then holding, 1-0.

It was then the American's turn to bring up breakpoints, two of them as the early wind played a factor in the Thompson serves, 15-40. The Aussie went out wide and scored an ace before serving an unreturnable serve to bring the game to deuce. The American would have a third break point saved moments later with the 23-year-old coming through a tough service game to get on the board at 1-1.

Sam Querrey serving up a win (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old would have no problems in holding his next service game to edge out infront at 2-1. From 15-40 behind in the next game, Querrey won three games on the bounce to pick up his fourth break point. An unforced error brought the game back to deuce but the Australian would save a fifth break point moments later en route to restoring parity, 2-2.

The American had no problems in holding his serve to 15 to edge back out in front at 3-2. Once again, Querrey would put Thompson under pressure, earning a break point at 30-40. Thompson would show great defense in saving the break point and holding to stay close to his opposition. Both then serve from then on in to force a tiebreaker. The breaker was dominated by the American who stole the first set 7-6(3).

Thompson levels

Having missed six break points in the first set, Querrey then had his chances again at the start of the second, earning two more with Thompson playing the ball into his hands. But again, he failed to take his chance as the world number 90 hit two winners before holding to begin the set.

For the 29-year-old, he held his serve to love to get on the board. Thompson, this time, held serve much more comfortable to go in front at 2-1. After hitting a winner to go 15-30 ahead in the third game, Querrey then fell apart on serve, hitting a double-fault as he faced double break points early on.

Jordan Thompson plays a return (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The world number 90 took his chance going 3-1 up with Querrey hitting a forehand just wide of the line. The Australian consolidated impressively showing excellent defensive skills as he took a 1-4 lead. After an impressive win over Murray, Thompson was producing the same tennis, chasing down every ball making the world number 28 produce the special and often taking the game to deuce.

Now serving for the set at 3-5, Querrey took the game to 30-all. But the Sydney-born defended brilliantly once again before unleashing an overhead volley to bring up a set point, 30-40. The American had his chance to play the ball back into a dangerous area but instead found the net and the set was won by Thompson 3-6 to force a decider.

Querrey fights off Thompson to advance

Querrey impressively held serve to love as he got the final set underway. He then sent the second game to deuce with an excellent return. Thompson could only find the net with a running forehand as he faced a break point early in the decider. Another superb return smacked the line with Querrey breaking for a 2-0 lead. But in typical fashion, Thompson fought back, earning two break back points immediately with a stunning forehand winner crosscourt.

Thompson chased down a brilliant pickup and smashed the ball into the court to break back at 2-1. But Querrey brought up a break back point with Thompson chasing down another excellent pickup and allowing his opponent to play the return into the open court.

Winner Sam Querrey shakes hands with Jordan Thompson at the net (Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

With Querrey slipping, Thompson took his eye off the ball and netted to fall behind a break again, 3-1. In frustration at losing the break, Thompson smashed his racket on the floor. Not giving up just yet, the 23-year-old continued to trouble Querrey and earned triple break back points. But the American's serve came to his rescue, denying Thompson and holding to keep ahead at 4-1.

Both players then had no problems on serve and Querrey was left serving for the match. Up 15-30, the Vegas-born served his 15th ace of the match to bring up match point. An unreturnable serve out wide did the job for Querrey who advanced after just over two hours.