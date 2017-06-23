British tennis player Dan Evans announces positive test for Cocaine

British number three Dan Evans has announced that he tested positive for illegal drug Cocaine back in April, during the Barcelona Open towards the end of the month.

The Brit, currently ranked 50th in the world, behind fellow Brits Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund, announced the surprising news in a hastily arranged press conference in a hotel in London, not too far from the Aegon Championships where an ATP 500 tournament is taking place this week.

In the press conference, Evans said that he must face up to this mistake, and also stated that the test was out of competition and not during any tournament, though did not take any questions from the press.

Following the press conference, the ITF announced that the positive test came on April 24th, and that the Brit will be provisionally banned from next Monday.

News comes following recent improvement

Evans had been accused in the past of poor behavior on and off court, as well as a lack of commitment to the sport, though his recent focus on the sport and his rise of this ranking make the announcement today even more surprising.

Dan Evans with Great Britain Davis Cup Captain Leon Smith during their quarterfinal tie against France (Getty/Clive Brunskill)

The Brit, who was next set to be in action at his home Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon, said during his press conference that he “wanted to come here in person” and reveal the news of the positive, echoing Maria Sharapova’s announcement of her failed drugs test last year.

Furthermore, he also stated that “I made a mistake and I must face up to it,” adding that it was a “sad and humbling experience”, as well as apologizing to his family, friends, and coaching team.

Evans did not say originally where he failed the test, though the ITF later announced it was in Barcelona, where he lost to Dominic Thiem. Evans also played at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, where he fell to fellow Brit Kyle Edmund, that month, as well as being part of the British team that lost in the Davis Cup semifinal to France.