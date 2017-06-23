Pat Cash: "Roger Federer is the favourite to win Wimbledon"

Former world number four Pat Cash is currently working for Eurosport covering the Aegon Championships at the Queen's Club in London. The 52-year-old is also a coach of Coco Vandeweghe's. He traveled to Birmingham yesterday to watch her demolition job of Britain's Johanna Konta. Unfortunately, his charge was forced to retire in the quarterfinals against former French Open champion Garbine Muguruza. She sustained an ankle injury, in the match, which hampered her movement, and is taking a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.

The 1987 Wimbledon champion believes that 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is the favorite to win Wimbledon. Should Federer win Wimbledon, it will be the first time since 2009, that he was won multiple Slams in a year. "For me, Roger Federer is the favourite. I think he is playing the best tennis, almost the best of his career. He's resurrected his backhand, found his backhand, or actually invented a new backhand. He's incredibly deadly this year and nobody has been able to stop it."

However, the Australian legend believes that two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who is struggling this year as the world number one has a good chance of stopping him. "Andy Murray is the only guy who I really believe can stop him legitimately but there are other guys who are dangerous out there. There's (Stan) Wawrinka or there's (Milos) Raonic, there's (Marin) Cilic, there are guys like that."

The former world number will be chasing a record-extending 19th Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon with his last triumph coming in 2012 over Murray in four sets (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)

Despite not advancing past the fourth round since reaching the final in 2011, Cash believes that former two-time champion Rafael Nadal, who's coming off the back of claiming an outstanding record-extending tenth French Open title has a chance of causing problems on the lawns at Wimbledon. "There's Rafa, Rafa is playing unbelievable if he can translate the clay to grass."

Federer has only lost two matches on tour this year to Evgeny Donskoy and to a good friend Tommy Haas in his first match in a couple of months at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart. The Australian Open champion lost both of those matches despite holding a match point. Cash is impressed by Federer's season so far, "Winning 17 matches and losing only one in the first three months of the year, my favourite has got to be Federer."