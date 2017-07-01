2017 Wimbledon Player Profile: Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina will be playing just her fifth grass-court match and third grass-court tournament of her young career at the Wimbledon Championships, entering the third Grand Slam of the year as the 29th seed in the draw. Looking to regain some form and confidence, Kasatkina also has to defend third round points from last year.

Notable Results to Date

Having a bright start to the season Down Under, some excellent performances saw Kasatkina earn match point, but not converting it, against Garbine Muguruza in Brisbane. Also, the Russian managed to earn the biggest win of her career against world number one Angelique Kerber in Sydney but failed to follow up the victory as she put in some lackluster performances in her next matches.

Daria Kasatkina hits a backhand at Wimbledon last year | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

Enduring through a four-match losing streak for two months, Kasatkina bounced back the perfect way as she unexpectedly stormed to her first ever WTA final at the Volvo Car Open after defeating quality opponents like Monica Puig and Daria Gavrilova. In the final between two teenagers, the Russian prevailed in a one-sided match against Jelena Ostapenko, claiming the first WTA title of her career.

The fairytale was soon over for Kasatkina as she suffered from another string of disappointing results, losing four of her next seven matches and failing to live up to expectations. Things got worse for the youngster as she rolled her ankle in a scary incident, but fortunately, it was not as serious as it thought to be at first.

Daria Kasatkina celebrates winning a point | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

Grass Court Results leading up to Wimbledon

Rolling her ankle at the Internazionali BNL D’Italia caused Kasatkina not to be at her best at the French Open, and ultimately forced her to withdraw from both of her planned lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon. To rehabilitate and recover fully from the injury, the Russian opted not to participate in either the Aegon Classic in Birmingham or the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

Best Wimbledon Result

Being a 20-year-old youngster, Daria Kasatkina has only previously made one main draw appearance at the Championships. Only becoming a regular on the WTA Tour at the end of 2015, Kasatkina has also not participated in the qualifying draws of Wimbledon in the past. Nevertheless, her first result at the tournament was impressive enough as she was almost able to reach the second week.

Daria Kasatkina hits a forehand | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

Defeating Victoria Duval and Lara Arruabarrena without losing any sets, Kasatkina met her first real challenge in Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion. It proved to be a tightly-contested thriller as the Russian managed to trouble the American with her inspired play, but failing to serve out the match on two occasions, eventually falling to a three-set defeat with a 10-8 scoreline in the final set.

Interestingly, Kasatkina has only played just four professional matches on this surface and has a 2-2 win-loss record.

How Kasatkina’s game translates to the surface

Daria Kasatkina utilizes a forehand which has a lot of topspin applied on it, which might not be really beneficial on a surface like grass. Nevertheless, the Russian still has her impressive backhand to back her up as she can often dictate play off that wing, Kasatkina has to be solid in her baseline game as she must step up to be more aggressive, instead of being too defensive and allowing the hard-hitting players to stamp on her.

Daria Kasatkina was involved in a tussle at last year's Wimbledon against Venus Williams in the third round | Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Europe

The serve of Kasatkina is fairly good as compared to the other players on tour, but her second serve is a major liability to her. With the fair amount of power and slice on her serves, it could force her opponents to return the service at an awkward position. Kasatkina’s second serves are often very weak, and she has to start to consistently apply the kick to those shots and try to win more second serve points.

Playing with a variety of shots, Kasatkina is able to come up with slices and drop shots during her matches to move her opponents all around the court. These shots are especially effective on a fast surface like grass, affecting the rhythm of her opponent and also to catch them off-guard with the low bounces.