Wimbledon: David Ferrer knocks out the 22nd seed Richard Gasquet in four sets

Spaniard David Ferrer sent the 22nd seed Richard Gasquet packing 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to advance to the second round at Wimbledon.

Late break heads Ferrer's way

Beginning the match, Ferrer had a positive start, holding to love using a good combination of powerful forehand and net winners. For Gasquet, he got off to a relatively slow start coming through his opening service game after being taken to deuce, 1-1. Having taken a 15-30 lead, Gasquet grabbed the first break points of the match, two of them with Ferrer sending a backhand into the net.

Two unforced errors sent the game to deuce with the Spaniard going on to hold serve for 2-2. The Frenchman who missed two break points then settled into the match, holding his next service game with ease to 15, edging back in front. With confidence on his side, the Ferrer stayed in touch with Gasquet the following game then at deuce took control of the rally, pushing Gasquet further back before unleashing a forehand winner to earn a breakpoint.

David Ferrer strikes a forehand shot (Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)

The Spaniard through in an unforced error, sending the game to deuce with the Frenchman going on to hold for 3-3. Ferrer continued to play confidently and held again to edge in front once more at 4-3. In the longest game of the set, the world number 27 missed four chances to hold with Ferrer going on to grab a break point at advantage.

The world number 39 then came to the net after a mini-rally and put away the volley to break for 5-3. Serving for the opener, the 35-year-old would miss a first set point before eventually finishing off the first set to go 6-3 up on the 22nd seed.

Ferrer takes a two-set lead

With the momentum on the world number 39's side, he made that count as he broke the Gasquet serve immediately to love. This was followed by a love hold to get off to the perfect start in the set at 2-0. The 31-year-old would soon find himself in even more trouble down love-40.

But good serving and clean ball striking sent the game to deuce with all three breakpoints being saved as Gasquet held to get on the board at 2-1. 15-30 behind in the next game, Ferrer was forced to dig in, and so he did winning three points on the bounce to stay the break ahead in the set at 3-1.

Having only had 55% of first serves in during the first set, Gasquet upped his level in an attempt to break down Ferrer, getting more serves in and that showed as he held his serve to 15 to stay in touch and just the break behind, 3-2. For much of the remainder of the second set, Gasquet was determined to break the Spaniard but could find no answers as Ferrer was continually matching his opponent.

With the score now at 5-4, the world number 39 was left to serve for a two-set lead. Up triple match points at love-40, Ferrer fired an unreturnable serve to win the set 6-4 and go two sets to the good against last year's semifinalist.

Gasquet takes the third set via late break

Both started the third set quite nervously, holding their serves to 30 wth the score locked at 1-1. The Spaniard then found a burst of energy, earning triple break point opportunities by forcing the error. Ferrer then got tight and missed two break points, hitting the net. With an opening down the line, Ferrer once again failed to convert his chance as a third break point went and gone with another hitting the net.

Richard Gasquet hits a return (Photo: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)

From that moment on, the Frenchman held on to his serve and edged back out in front in a crucial set, 1-2. With Gasquet starting to raise his level, Ferrer continued to stay with Gasquet and held his serve to draw level. But the world number 27 eased his way through his service game to take the lead. Ferrer was then put under pressure as the Frenchman took the game to deuce and earned a break point chance.

A big first serve out wide did the job for the Spaniard who denied Gasquet any hope of getting back into the match. He then held serve to draw level again at 3-3. From that moment on, both players continued to do battle and match one another and with the set reaching its climax, Ferrer was left serving to stay in the third set down 5-6.

The Frenchman stayed with Ferrer, taking the game to deuce putting him under some severe pressure. A set point then went the way of the Frenchman, who missed his chance. But he would have a second chance to take the set as he grabbed a second set point. This time, he closed out the set 5-7 to gain momentum.

Ferrer ends Gasquet's run

Having broken at the end of the third, Gasquet looked in control of the match and began the crucial fourth set by holding his serve. The Spaniard followed suit with both getting on the scoreboard at 1-1. The next two service games were also held by the two players with only the one point lost. Level at 2-2,

Ferrer then began to dominate the match once more just like in the opening two sets and earned a break point at 30-40. At the first time of asking, the 35-year-old broke the Gasquet serve with a backhand winner down the line.

He followed this up by consolidating the break and taking a 4-2 lead. With momentum on the Spaniard's side once again, he earned a break point with the chance to take a double break lead. The Frenchman sent a forehand long to gift the double break to the Spaniard at 5-2, who was also left serving for the match.

Ferrer then missed two chances at closing the set out, getting nervous and missing first serves. Gasquet then had the chance to break back but the Spaniard denied him and earned a third match point. Once again, he missed his opportunity but a fourth would come and eventually, he would seal the set 6-2 and the match.