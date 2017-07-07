Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Victoria Azarenka pleased with her victory over Heather Watson

Victoria Azarenka pleased with her victory over Heather Watson

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka suffered an almighty scare in her third round encounter with Britain's Heather Watson but she remained unbeaten against the Brit, and she spoke to the media about her ambitions in tennis and talks about her fourth round match with Simona Halep.

tevon-king
Tevon King

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka marked her return to one of the biggest stages in tennis on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The two-time Australian Open champion was last victorious on Centre Court back in 2012. It was at the London Olympics but her last singles victory at Wimbledon on Centre Court was also in 2012, it was a quarterfinal victory over Tamira Paszek.

Nevertheless, the two-time Australian Open champion is a serious contender to claim a third Slam title. She is also looking for her first Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon after a three-set victory over Heather Watson. Azarenka was away from professional tennis for a year as she had a knee injury and she was pregnant, giving birth to her first child Leo back in December.

Azarenka spoke to the press after her amazing comeback victory over Watson. "I think she started to play well, I agree with that but I felt like, I started to make her look good as I didn't do the right things. I played a little wrong and I didn't come up with my shots, I was too much on my back foot, that I didn't follow through. So all of those things, kind of played into it, she really did serve well, I didn't really have too many opportunities on her serve except that one game.

Azarenka had the British crowd against her but it did not faze her (Photo by Glyn Kirk / Getty)
Azarenka had the British crowd against her but it did not faze her (Photo by Glyn Kirk / Getty)

"I'm happy to be here, I'm still very ambitious and focused, and not on a cloud nine for making it to the second week. But I do appreciate everything, I've been able to achieve right now, and I don't take anything for granted. I'm still in the tournament, I can't be too happy, I'm never satisfied until it's done.

"No it was something I was expecting, I would be surprised otherwise, I've done that too many times in my career. We don't have any Grand Slams in Belarus if we had it would be pretty good, but no it's a normal situation and I understand and I'm just happy to play and compete.

The two-time Australian Open champion will have an intriguing fourth round clash with second seed Simona Halep. It will be a challenge that Azarenka will relish. Azarenka is more than capable than ending Halep's hopes of becoming the top player in the world.
 

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago