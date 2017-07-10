Wimbledon: Superb Roger Federer crushes Grigor Dimitrov to reach a 15th quarterfinal at SW19

Former world number one Roger Federer played his fourth successive match at this year's Wimbledon on Centre Court. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has not dropped a set en route to his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 18-time Grand Slam champion dispatched 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov for the fifth time in five meetings.

The third seed is the bookmakers' favorite to clinch a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, and should Federer lift the title on Sunday, he will have 19 Grand Slam singles title. But first, the world number five will have a clash with last year's finalist Milos Raonic, who beat him in the semifinals last year, for a place in this year's semifinals.

Federer takes the opening set in style

In the first game of the match, the 2014 semifinalist raced out to a 30-0 lead on his serve. He eventually got two points at 40-15 but Federer stepped up and got the game to deuce with some fine returns. Nonetheless, the former world number eight committed a double fault and handed Federer a break point. Nevertheless, he crucially held onto his serve with some good serving to lead 1-0.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion held serve easily in his next game, and the 13th seed had an easier time in his next service game to lead 2-1. Moreover, the former world number one continued to remain too strong for the Bulgarian on his own serve.

The opening set continued to ebb and flow with both players holding onto their serves with ease with both players moving around elegantly and producing scintillating forehand and backhand winners down the line.

Dimitrov showcased his skills on Centre Court, as his serving was exceptional, and his forehand winners down the line were doing the trick and keeping Federer well behind the baseline. However, after a quick service game from the seven-time champion, there was more pressure on the Bulgarian's serve.

The third seed's serve has been exceptional throughout the tournament (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)

The 2014 semifinalist blinked, and the former world number one created another break point chance in the first set. Dimitrov saved it with an ace out wide, however, a quick one followed as he committed an untimely double fault. The Bulgarian saved it by producing a body serve. Inevitably, Dimitrov was playing with fire, and on his third break point chance of the game, Federer broke Dimitrov as the 13th seed's forehand sailed long.

As cool as you like, the reigning Australian Open champion served for the first set to love with an ace down the T, taking the first set, 6-4 in just 34 minutes.

Federer eases in the second set to take a two sets to love lead

Both players held to love to get the second set started. Moreover, the former top ten player's backhand was firing on all cylinders in his second service game and he nudged ahead in the scoreboard leading 2-1.

Moreover, the Bulgarian could not grit his teeth into Federer's service games as the former world number one had no problems holding onto his serve. Furthermore, the 13th seed played a disastrous fifth game in the second set, where he committed two double faults allowing the Swiss number two to break and lead 3-2.

Federer consolidated the break with ease as he effortlessly held serve by producing an ace, and unreturnable first serves. The former world number one was enjoying himself on Centre Court.

Dimitrov will have a lot to ponder after a lackluster performance (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)

Once again, the 13th seed played a horrific game on his serve after leading 30-0. The 35-year-old produced a scorching return winner down the line to win the next point which unsettled Dimitrov as he committed another double fault, and more forehand unforced errors sailing long.

The second set, whizzed by quickly as the seven-time Wimbledon champion closed out the second set in just 27 minutes on his third set point with a good serve down the middle with a 6-2 scoreline.

The seven-time champion books a berth in the quarterfinals for the 15th time

The Bulgarian held to love in the opening game of the third set which was crucial for Dimitrov as he needed to gain some confidence in the match. However, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion continued to hold serve easily, leveling the third set at 1-1.

The 2014 semifinalist was in a spot of bother at 15-30 down, however, he managed to find first serves at the right time to lead 2-1. The former world number one continued to serve out wide and forehand winners, once again staying in touch with Dimitrov.

However, Dimitrov continued to play wayward tennis and he seemed relaxed at 40-15. He continued to commit more forehand backhand errors, and the seven-time champion broke serve leading 3-2.

The 35-year-old's improved backhand is a deadly weapon on grass (Photo by Julian Finney / Getty)

The Swiss maestro was taken to deuce in his next service game but he held on, and he was in a good position to win this match in straight sets. Furthermore, Dimitrov ensured that he stayed in this match by producing more backhand winners but trailed 4-3.

Dimitrov, who was narrowly close to beating two-time champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Australian Open, he was returning serve with intent, creating two break points at 15-40. Nevertheless, Federer fended them off but he was unable to save a third break point was broken for the first time in the match.

Once again, the Bulgarian was his own worst enemy as he continued to cause errors on backhand and forehand side. Nonetheless, Federer broke back and was serving for a place in the quarterfinals. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had no issues, as Dimitrov's backhand sailed long with the former world number one booking his place in his 15th Wimbledon quarterfinal and 50th at Grand Slams.