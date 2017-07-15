Wimbledon: Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina progresses to their second final in three years

The 2015 finalists at the Wimbledon Championships return to the final looking to go one step further this year as title favourites Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina outclassed Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke in straight sets in just 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Makarova and Vesnina steals the first set

Groenefeld started the proceedings on Court No.1 as she had a comfortable service hold in the opening game where Peschke managed to be effective at the net, forcing the Russian pairing to be on the defense. Makarova followed suit as she held her serve despite being pegged back to deuce after being 40-15 up, leveling the scores and winning the first game for the Olympics gold medalist. However, the first break of serve unexpectedly came in the next game as Peschke served an unfortunate double fault on break point, allowing Makarova and Vesnina to take the early lead. Nonetheless, Groenefeld and Peschke produced an immediate reply and came up with some good returns to break straight back, returning level as soon as possible.

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina during the 2015 Wimbledon final | Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Europe

After an exchange of service holds, it was the Czech who lost her serve once more after the Russian pairing producing some strong returns to regain the lead. It was a string of consecutive breaks after a net error from Makarova gave the advantage away before some inconsistent serving from Groenefeld was punished by the hard-hitting Russians, who earned the golden opportunity to serve for the set. However, Makarova lost her serve at the crucial moment with Vesnina being a little leaky at the net, allowing the German-Czech pairing to return into contention. Everything looked to be going the underdogs’ way as they earned a 40-15 lead in their service game at 5-5, but they managed to fight back to clinch the first set 7-5 with Vesnina coming up with some of her best tennis, which included three impressive lob winners to seal the first set after 49 minutes of play.

Makarova and Vesnina strolls to clinch the win

Similar to the first set, Groenefeld started the second set serving as she looked to earn the encouraging start. However, Makarova and Vesnina carried their momentum over from the first set as they came up with some incredible defensive skills on break point to break serve in the opening game, getting the early lead. Makarova then easily held her serve to consolidate the break, looking poised for the victory. Peschke then earned a comfortable service hold to 15 in the next game, putting Groenefeld and her on the scoreboard in the second set. Overcoming a 15-30 deficit, Vesnina eked out a tough service hold and narrowly held onto her lead, opening up a three game advantage.

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina celebrates winning a point back in 2016, where they exited in the quarterfinals | Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Europe

The German’s woes continued after losing a huge 40-0 lead on her serve, with the Russians playing some incredible quality of tennis to break serve for the second time in the set with the win being within her reach. Coming up with some solid serves, Makarova then held her serve for a formidable 5-1 lead, placing team “Makarena” just a game away from the win. Serving with great precision, Vesnina put in a strong serve on their second match point with Makarova easily putting away the following shot, clinching the victory after exactly 90 minutes of play.