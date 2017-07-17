Agnieszka Radwanska, Petra Kvitova headline New Haven field

Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova and former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska are amongst the players entered into the field for the Connecticut Open, held in New Haven, later this year.

Petra Kvitova after winning the title in 2015 (Getty/Maddie Meyer)

Both women have won the title in the past, with Radwanska looking to defend her title and Kvitova winning in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and are the only two former champions in the field. WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova, former US Open champion Samantha Stosur, and Kristina Mladenovic are amongst the other notable names entered.

The tournament, as usual, will take place the week before the US Open, with the women looking to fine tune their games ahead of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Competitive field sets up potentially exciting tournament

With such a strong field, it will be interesting to see comes through and takes the title in New Haven in summer.

Kvitova and Radwanska will both be in the mix, though have had difficult seasons to date; two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova has only played three tournaments following her comeback from a knife attack, whilst Radwanska has struggled with poor form and injury. Furthermore, Cibulkova and Stosur have also struggled this year, so it will be interesting to see how they fair.

Kristina Mladenovic in action at Wimbledon this year (Getty/Julian Finney)

Meanwhile, Mladenovic has had a strong season so far, and will undoubtedly be a contender for the title. The Frenchwoman is joined by the likes of Indian Wells champion Elena Vesnina in the field, as well as the likes of French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Daria Gavrilova.

There are several other notable names set to take part, with the likes of Roberta Vinci, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, and Barbora Strycova also in action, as well as the likes of Kiki Bertens, Lauren Davis, Lesia Tsurenko, and Carla Suarez Navarro. Chinese stars Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai have also entered.

Sloane Stephens in action at Wimbledon this year (Getty/David Ramos)

Furthermore, young stars Anett Kontaveit and Daria Kasatkina, who have both had big seasons will also be in action, as well as both Eugenie Bouchard and Sloane Stephens; the latter two have both received wildcards into the tournament.