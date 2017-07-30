ATP Los Cabos Open Preview

The second edition of the Los Cabos Open takes place this week at the Baja California Sur, Mexico. Ivo Karlovic, seeded number five this week was the first winner of the tournament in 2016, defeating Lopez, the fourth seed in straight sets.

Tomas Berdych took a wild card and will be the number one seed with Sam Querrey the second seed, Albert Ramos-Vinolas the third seed and Feliciano Lopez the fourth seed.

The only Mexican placed in the draw is 26-year-old Manuel Sanchez Montemayor who occupies the final wild card spot with Thanasi Kokkinakis taking the other as he prepares for the hard court swing.

First Quarter

Top seed and world number 14 Tomas Berdych headlines this top quarter with Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the bottom. The Czech has had an average season with only one final to his name and no titles as of yet. Though at Wimbledon, he did show some form that has seen him as high as number four in the world.

He has been given a bye to the second round and faces Konstantin Kravchuk or a qualifier in his opening match, which shouldn't be too challenging for him, so expect the Czech to go far with a kind enough draw.

Japanese Tatsuma Ito faces American Bjorn Fratangelo in the opening round with the winner more than likely to face Adrian Mannarino, who should get past Jason Jung, who has only managed to feature in one ATP main draw tournament at the Ricoh Open a few months back.

Despite a 12-17 win/loss record, the Frenchman has shown signs of great form in recent months with a final to his name at the Antalya Open as well as pushing Djokovic at Wimbledon during his straight sets loss. Despite showing form, Mannarino can go wandering in matches which could give Jung some hope.

Quarterfinal: Tomas-Berdych-Adrian Mannarino

Semifinalist: Tomas Berdych

Tomas Berdych during Wimbledon (Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Second Quarter

Headling a packed section is the third seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who has a bye in the opening round. He awaits the winner of Mikhail Kukukshkin or Taylor Fritz.

The highly rated American teen has struggled to live up to the billing of NextGen star and currently is ranked at number world number 125, shy of his best ranking of number 53 achieved last year and no doubt, Kukukshkin will be looking to hand the youngster another early exit.

Two players who aren't totally familiar with playing in a main draw ATP tournament is Yasutaka Uchiyama and Peter Polansky, who both face off against one another in the opening round and occupy their level on the Challenger circuit.

The Candian has experience playing in a major tournament, taking Carreno Busta to five sets at the Australian Open, making him the slight favorite in the match. The winner will likely find it tough against either Thanasi Kokkinakis, who is currently returning from injury or eighth seed and rising star Frances Tiafoe.

Quarterfinal: Taylor Fritz-Thanasi Kokkinakis

Semifinalist: Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis will be hoping to make a run this week (Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Third Quarter

Fourth seeded Feliciano Lopez is the headliner in the third quarter with defending champion Ivo Karlovic at the top of the section. The Croatian won the first edition of the tournament and at the Ricoh Open, became the oldest player at 38 to win an ATP title.

But he has struggled in his last three events, winning just the one match and losing three. Though being the defending champion should give the 6'11 some confidence ahead of the hardcourt season which favors him and his game.

The Croatian has been given a kind opening round with a qualifier in his way. Should he make it to the second round, he will face the winner of Damir Dzumhur or Japanese Taro Daniel, which could go either way given the pair's current form.

With Lopez given a bye as the fourth seed, he awaits the winner of Dennis Novikov or a qualifier, and whoever advances in that round one clash, expect the Spaniard to reach the quarterfinals and potentially face Karlovic in a tough match to call.

Quarterfinal: Ivo-Karlovic-Feliciano Lopez

Semifinalist: Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic will be hoping to defend his title (Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Fourth Quarter

The second seed Sam Querrey finishes off the draw at the bottom of this fourth and final quarter. At the top is sixth seeded Fernando Verdasco, who faces the highly talented Ernesto Escobedo in the opening round, who has established himself in the top 100 and is currently ranked at number 69.

So, don't expect the Spaniard to have it all his own way despite the booming forehands. The winner of that clash will face Blaz Kavcic or Vincent Millot. The Slovak has struggled with form over his career having been ranked inside the top 100 previously, while the Frenchman has been as high as 135 and lost his only main draw match to Paul-Henri Mathieu early this year.

Manuel Sanchez Montemayor is the only represented Mexican in the draw. He received a wildcard and has been given a qualifier in his opening match. The 26-year-old is currently ranked outside the top 600 and will be preparing to play in his biggest match of his career.

Should he find a way to make round two, his task only gets bigger as American Sam Querrey awaits. The 29-year-old has fond memories of playing in Mexico having won the Mexican Open in March and comes in as one of the most dangerous players in the draw.

Quarterfinal: Ernesto Escobedo-Sam Querrey

Semifinalist: Sam Querrey

Second seed Sam Querrey hopes to continue his run in Mexico this year (Photo: Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Semifinals: Tomas Berdych def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sam Querrey def. Ivo Karlovic

Final: Sam Querrey def. Tomas Berdych