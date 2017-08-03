Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Maria Sharapova out of Rogers Cup due to injury

The Russian has been forced out of what would have been the biggest tournament of her comeback with the same injury that saw her pull out during the Bank of the West Classic.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

Maria Sharapova has been forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup in Toronto with the same injury that saw her withdraw from her second round clash against Lesia Tsurenko at the Bank of the West Classic. She had originally received a wildcard into the tournament.

The Russian, who only returned to tennis in April after her ban for a positive drugs test, missed two months of the season following her comeback with a muscle tear in her leg, and is now struggling with a left forearm issue. It is unknown whether Sharapova will play at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she has also received a wildcard.

Maria Sharapova in action during her match in Stanford (Getty/Lachlan Cunningham)
The five-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal means that Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who originally received a wildcard into the qualifying draw for the tournament, has now received a wildcard into the main draw. Carol Zhao replaces Andreescu in the qualifying draw.

Sharapova faces fitness battle ahead of US Open

After missing the French Open after not receiving a wildcard and missing Wimbledon due to her leg injury, Sharapova will be eyeing up a spot at the US Open, though is seemingly facing a battle to be fit enough for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The Russian had looked fairly impressive in her three-set win over Jennifer Brady in the opening round of the Bank of the West Classic, though sustained her forearm issue towards the end of that encounter and once again finds herself on the sidelines. She will now be hoping that her body recovers in time for Flushing Meadows, where she has qualified for the qualifying draw; she could, however, receive a wildcard into the main draw there.

Maria Sharapova at the Rogers Cup in 2014- the last time she played at the tournament (Getty/Streeter Lecka)
In a statement released on the tournament’s website, Sharapova commented that she was “so sorry,” to be missing the tournament, further adding that she was “so appreciative to the tournament for the wildcard and my fans in Toronto for their support.” The five-time Grand Slam champion added that, whilst she is disappointed that she is being kept away from tennis, she hopes to be back as soon as possible.

 

