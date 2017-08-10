Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

WTA Tokyo: Caroline Wozniacki to defend Pan Pacific Open title against strong field

WTA Tokyo: Caroline Wozniacki to defend Pan Pacific Open title against strong field

The Dane will be looking to defend her title against the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Angelique Kerber, with 2016 runner-up Naomi Osaka also set to be in action.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

The player field from the 2017 Toray Pan Pacific Open has been announced, with Caroline Wozniacki hoping to defend her title against a very strong field.

The Dane, who is yet to win a WTA title this year despite reaching five finals, is one of six top ten players who are set to be in action, with the likes of world number one Karolina Pliskova and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the field.

Wozniacki faces tough field in attempt to defend title

The tournament, held a week after the end of the US Open, is always a popular and continuously attracts a strong field, though the field is so strong this year that world number 36 Catherine Bellis is unable to make the main draw; she is currently the first alternate.

Karolina Pliskova at the Rogers Cup this week (Getty/Vaughn Ridley)
World number one Karolina Pliskova at the Rogers Cup this week (Getty/Vaughn Ridley)
 

Wozniacki, who beat home favorite Naomi Osaka in the final last year, has put in a strong season to date and will certainly be one of the favorites, though faces tough challenges from the likes of Pliskova, the most consistent player this season, and Muguruza, who has seemingly found her best form.

Those three are not the only notable names in the field. Two-time champion Agnieszka Radwanska will be returning to the Japanese capital, with Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta and reigning US Open champion and former world number one Angelique Kerber also set to be in action, alongside two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova.

Agnieszka Radwanska won the tournament in 2015 and will be looking for her third title at the tournament (Getty/Koji Watanabe)
Agnieszka Radwanska won the tournament in 2015 and will be looking for her third title at the tournament (Getty/Koji Watanabe)

Furthermore, American stars Madison Keys and Lauren Davis will also be in action, alongside the likes of Kristina Mladenovic, Anastasija Sevastova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Two more Grand Slam semifinalists from this season, Mirjana-Lucic Baroni, and Magdalena Rybarikova, will also be in action, whilst Caroline Garcia, Ana Konjuh, Daria Gavrilova, Barbora Strycova and Carla Suarez Navarro round off the field.

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago