WTA Tokyo: Caroline Wozniacki to defend Pan Pacific Open title against strong field

The player field from the 2017 Toray Pan Pacific Open has been announced, with Caroline Wozniacki hoping to defend her title against a very strong field.

The Dane, who is yet to win a WTA title this year despite reaching five finals, is one of six top ten players who are set to be in action, with the likes of world number one Karolina Pliskova and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza in the field.

Wozniacki faces tough field in attempt to defend title

The tournament, held a week after the end of the US Open, is always a popular and continuously attracts a strong field, though the field is so strong this year that world number 36 Catherine Bellis is unable to make the main draw; she is currently the first alternate.

World number one Karolina Pliskova at the Rogers Cup this week (Getty/Vaughn Ridley)

Wozniacki, who beat home favorite Naomi Osaka in the final last year, has put in a strong season to date and will certainly be one of the favorites, though faces tough challenges from the likes of Pliskova, the most consistent player this season, and Muguruza, who has seemingly found her best form.

Those three are not the only notable names in the field. Two-time champion Agnieszka Radwanska will be returning to the Japanese capital, with Wimbledon semifinalist Johanna Konta and reigning US Open champion and former world number one Angelique Kerber also set to be in action, alongside two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and WTA Finals champion Dominika Cibulkova.

Agnieszka Radwanska won the tournament in 2015 and will be looking for her third title at the tournament (Getty/Koji Watanabe)

Furthermore, American stars Madison Keys and Lauren Davis will also be in action, alongside the likes of Kristina Mladenovic, Anastasija Sevastova, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Two more Grand Slam semifinalists from this season, Mirjana-Lucic Baroni, and Magdalena Rybarikova, will also be in action, whilst Caroline Garcia, Ana Konjuh, Daria Gavrilova, Barbora Strycova and Carla Suarez Navarro round off the field.