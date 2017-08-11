Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

ATP Cincinnati: Marin Cilic out with abductor injury

ATP Cincinnati: Marin Cilic out with abductor injury

Cilic, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati last year, has been forced out of the tournament due to the same injury that saw him withdraw from Montreal.

oliver-dickson-jefford
Oliver Dickson Jefford

2016 Western and Southern Open champion Marin Cilic will not be returning to defend his title, with the Croatian being forced to withdraw due to an abductor injury.

Cilic beat Andy Murray in the final last year to take his first ever Masters 1000 title, though struggled with a foot injury in the Wimbledon final and was then forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup with the same injury that sees him out of Cincinnati.

Marin Cilic after winning the title in Cincinnati last year (Getty/Joe Robbins)
Marin Cilic after winning the title in Cincinnati last year (Getty/Joe Robbins)

With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka out for the rest of the year, Cilic joins the likes of Murray, Lucas Pouille, and Gilles Simon in withdrawing from the Western and Southern Open. The Croatian will not be in action until the US Open, where he won the title three years ago.

Injury woes continue for world number six

There is no doubt that injuries have plagued several players on the ATP tour throughout 2017, and Cilic is one of those affected with the Wimbledon finalist now out of a second consecutive Masters 1000 tournament.

Cilic, who won the US Open title back in 2014 and reached his second Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, announced on Facebook that he was disappointed to have to withdraw from Cincinnati and said that he does not feel fit enough “to compete at the top level and defend my title there.”

Cilic celebrates his victory over Andy Murray last summer (Getty/Andy Lyons)
Cilic celebrates his victory over Andy Murray last summer (Getty/Andy Lyons)

However, the world number six said that despite being forced out of both Montreal and Cincinnati, he is making progress in terms of his overall fitness and should be fit in time for Flushing Meadows, in what will be the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Cilic will be hoping to go further in New York than in 2016, where he lost in the third round to Jack Sock.

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago