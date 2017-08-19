WTA Cincinnati: Garbiñe Muguruza dominant in straight sets win over Karolina Pliskova

World number one Karolina Pliskova met fourth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinal of the Western and Southern Open as the seeds held for in the top half of the draw. It was a convincing performance from the Wimbledon champion who looks to have found a newfound confidence since winning the Wimbledon title. She took out the Czech 6-2, 6-3 to earn a spot in the final.

Muguruza Takes Opener

Pliskova opened the match serving and was already challenged to start. A couple of forehand errors into the net gave Muguruza a couple of break chances, but a few winners from the world number one got it back to deuce. However, a few winners from the fourth-seeded Spaniard gave her the break after hitting a backhand winner.

The Spaniard was able to hold after a few more errors off the Czech’s racquet. Pliskova was able to find her groove once again, holding a love. Both women continued to hold until quickly until Muguruza faced double break point. Two strong serves from the defending champion drew errors from the Wimbledon champion as she held for 3-4.

After holding for 4-3, the Spaniard had triple set point. She was able to break at the second time of asking to take the opener 6-3.

Pliskova ready to serve vs Muguruza (Noel Alberto/VAVEL USA)

Tough Start For Spaniard But Takes It In Straights

The opening game of the second set was a battle. Muguruza saved three break points but was able to get on the board at 1-0. There was a stark contrast in the first couple of service games between Pliskova and Muguruza. The Czech was holding with ease while the Spaniard was made to earn her service holds. That finally changed as the Wimbledon champ held at love for 3-2.

Pliskova was the one battle tested on serve for the first time in the second set. Muguruza broke at 15 to go up 4-2. The Wimbledon champion held for 5-2 and moved one game away from making the final. The Czech struggled to find her groove on her groundstrokes as Muguruza picked up two match points.

She was able to save them but at deuce, the Czech missed a forehand down the line to set up a third match point. A cross-court forehand winner and an ace showed the fighting spirit of the Czech, but the Spaniard would get another chance for the match. Pliskova once again denied the Spaniard. However, Muguruza took the match on her fourth try after an error from the Czech.

Pliskova will now have to await the remaining results to see if she will reaming world number one on Monday as well as being the top seed entering the US Open.