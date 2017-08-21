Alexandr Dolgopolov match investigated amid suspicions of match-fixing

Alexandr Dologopolov’s match with Thiago Monteiro at the first round of the Winston-Salem Open is to be investigated amid allegations of match-fixing.

The Ukrainian’s odds drifted drastically leading up to the encounter before several big-name bookmakers suspended their markets in response to suspicious betting patterns. Shortly before the match large amounts of money were placed on Monteiro which prompted a shift in the pre-match odds.

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) were alerted to the behavior and have confirmed that the allegations will be investigated.

‘Take appropriate action’

“The TIU was made aware of concerns over betting patterns during the match between Alexandr Dolgopolov and Thiago Monteiro at the ATP World Tour event in Winston-Salem, USA yesterday,” a spokesman told The Times.

“As with all match alerts, the TIU will assess, make a judgement and take appropriate action on the information received through its co-operative agreements with betting operators.”

Dolgopolov, the world number 63, was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by the Brazilian, who had never won an ATP main draw match on hard court until that point. The Ukrainian never fashioned a single break point opportunity in the 55-minute contest and produced two double-faults in quick succession in set one to hand the break to his opponent.

Dolgopolov in action at the Western and Southern Open (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images North America)

Previous incidents

The 28-year-old reached the second round of the Western and Southern Open last week and knocked off Citi Open finalist Kevin Anderson in the opening round.

He is a former world number 13 but has been plagued by injuries in 2017; strapping was evident around his ankle following recent disappointing losses.

The TIU has vowed to clamp down on forms of match-fixing, prevalent at Challenger and Future level.

Sam Groth admitted last month he was offered a large sum of money to throw his Aegon Open match in straight sets. The Australian was approached via social media and immediately reported the incident to the tennis authorities.