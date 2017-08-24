Milos Raonic withdraws from US Open

A summer of misery continues for Milos Raonic. The American struggled on the hard courts during the US Open Series, going out early in his home tournament, the Rogers Cup, in Canada. After that, a wrist injury has forced him to pull of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is now the same injury that will force him out of the US Open.

Raonic's Statement

The Canadian took to his Instagram to post about his withdrawal. The world number 11 was disappointed to have withdrawn but was not able to recover in time. After his loss to Adrian Mannarino, the Canadian said his wrist flared up and then underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone.

Here's what he posted, "To all my friends and fans,

I’m writing to provide you with an update on my injury. As you know, I’ve been dealing with a painful condition in my left wrist, which has been bothering me for many weeks now and recently forced me to withdraw from the Cincinnati Masters."

"I have tried everything in my power to rehabilitate this injury in time for the US Open in order to play an event that is so truly special to me. However, the pain is too great and, in consultation with my doctors, I am left with no option but to withdraw from the event."

"Today, I underwent a procedure to remove portions of the bone that have been causing the discomfort and preventing me from being able to play the way I normally can. I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury."

"I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options. I am already back in the gym starting my rehabilitation, and hope to be recovered and back on the court in a matter of a few weeks. I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form."

"Thank you for all the support. I’ll keep you updated in the days to come, and look forward to seeing you all at a match soon. Yours, Milos Raonic #TeamMilos"​

It was in Montreal that tennis fans wave to Milos Raonic for the last time this summer (Getty Images/Minas Panagiotakis)

​​Seedings Impact

Raonic was set to be the eighth seed after the withdrawals of Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic, and Stan Wawrinka. Now, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take his place as the last top-8 seed.