2017 US Open player profile: Johanna Konta

As the 7th seed, Johanna Konta is surely looking for a good run at the US Open, a tournament that had seen her achieving good runs the past two years, without, however, ever going past the fourth round.

With a couple of good results already achieved in the first part of the season, Konta is reaching the last major of the year among the players with a concrete chance to clinch the top spot in the rankings.

Konta at 2017 Australian Open [Photo credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images]

Notable results to date

Konta’s season immediately started with good achievements. She made her debut a Shenzhen Open, reaching the semifinals, and then moved to Sidney, her native town, to perform a run to the finals without dropping a set, defeating the likes of Daria Gavrilova, Daria Kasatkina, and Eugenie Bouchard. She met second seed and world number two Agnieszka Radwanska for the title, and defeated her in straight sets, claiming her second career title.

At the Australian Open, she was set to defend her semifinal run for the previous year, but she couldn’t go past the quarterfinals, defeated by eventual champion Serena Williams in straight sets.

Her good season continued in Miami, where she reached her second final of the year with good wins against Simona Halep and Venus Williams. She took on Caroline Wozniacki for the title, and saw her off in straight sets to conquer her first Premier Mandatory title in career, the third overall.

Konta with her Miami Open trophy [Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images]

The clay season was rather a disappointment for Konta, who only won one match in the events prior to the French Open, and left Paris with a disappointing first-round loss to Hsieh Su-Wei.

The grass season went definitely better. She reached her third final in Nottingham, losing to Donna Vekic, and then the semifinals in her home tournament in Eastbourne, defeating French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and world number one Angelique Kerber in her way. Unfortunately, a bad fall suffered during the match against the German forced her to withdraw from the following match, giving Karolina Pliskova a walkover to the final.

In Wimbledon, she kept up with the pressure of being the home favorite and broke the curse that had never seen her going past the second round. She overcame a tough second round against Vekic - ended 10-8 in the third set - and defeated Halep in another close match in the quarterfinals. Her run ended in the last four, by the hands of veteran Venus Williams, in straight sets.

Konta at 2017 Wimbledon Championships [Photo credit: Pool/Getty Images]

Best hard court results leading up to the US Open

Konta chose to not return to Stanford to defend her 2016 title - the first of her career - but instead started her US Open series campaign in Toronto - not in an ideal way, since she lost her opening match to the always tricky Ekaterina Makarova, in three sets.

In Cincinnati, she achieved better results, seeing off Kiki Bertens and 11th seed Dominika Cibulkova to reach the quarterfinals, where she got defeated by Halep in three sets.

Konta hitting a backhand at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati [photo credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images]

Best US Open results

Konta had reached the fourth round in Flushing Meadows for the first time in 2015, where she performed a dream run starting from the qualifying rounds, ranked barely inside the top 100, as world number 97. In the second round, she signed one of the upsets of the tournament, defeating world number 9 and recent Wimbledon finalist Garbiñe Muguruza in a three-set clash. She defeated 18th seed Andrea Petkovic right away, before surrendering to Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

The year after, she was already competing as the 13th seed, and once again made it to the fourth round, surrendering to Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets.

Konta in action at 2016 US Open [Photo credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]

Konta will start her US Open campaign against Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic. It will be their first career meeting.