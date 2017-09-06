Andy Murray 'most likely' to miss the rest of the season

Andy Murray is likely to miss the remainder of the season as he continues to battle with the hip injury that forced his withdrawal from the US Open. The world number two wrestled with the problem during Wimbledon and withdrew from the final major of the year in Flushing Meadows a day after the draw had been made.

He has definitively ruled himself out of the Asia swing and says he is ‘most likely’ to skip the ATP 500 events in Vienna and Masters 1000 in Paris to conclude the year. He is also unlikely to qualify for the World Tour Finals in November.

‘Best decision for long-term future’

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months,” read a statement on Murray’s Facebook.

“Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.”

Murray traveled to New York but was forced to withdraw with the niggling hip injury (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America)

Change of scenery

Murray traditionally begins his season in Doha but has confirmed he will instead start his preparations at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane. His charity exhibition with Roger Federer in Glasgow later this year is also set to go ahead.

“I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane and I’m looking forward to playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger [Federer] for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.”

The 30-year-old could be seeded as low as 19th for the Australian Open next year.