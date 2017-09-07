US Open: Rojer/Tecau shock top seeds Kontinen/Peers to make the final

On Grandstand, Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer came from a set down to shock Henri Kontinen and John Peers 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to book a spot in the US Open final. They will meet Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

Top seeds Kontinen/Peers breeze through the first set

Despite being taken to deuce, Kontinen held serve with a lovely serve and volley combo to get the match underway for 1-0. The pair then earned two break points in the next game with a volley winner at the net. Good serving from Tecau denied the number one seeds momentarily as they Peers thumped a forehand volley winner to break.

The pair backed that up by consolidating serve and making it 3-0. The good start continued for the form team as more break points were brought up, thanks to a brilliant return from Peers netted by Rojer.

Henri Kontinen hits a volley with partner John Peers looking on (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

The Australian then showed great hands at the net to get the better of Tecau as they sealed the double break for a 4-0 lead. Kontinen safely got through his service game for 5-0. The 12th seeds eventually stopped the rot and got the board in the sixth game to avoid the bagel, 1-5.

But they couldn't break and avoid the breadstick as an excellent unreadable first serve from Peers on his second set point did the job for him and Kontinen, who won the set 6-1.

Rojer/Tecau fight back to steal the second set on a tiebreaker

While it took the 12th seeds until their sixth game to get on the board in the first set, they managed to settle any nerves and hold at the start. Peers and Kontinen also held their serve as they restored parity, 1-1. The two teams then began to look steady during their service games till the seventh game with the set locked at 3-3.

The 2015 Wimbledon champions struggled on serve, going to deuce twice before going behind a set point with the Dutch Antilles player serving up a double fault. His serve then got him out of trouble but they would face a second break point of the game.

Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau talk tactics during the semifinal (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

In a near-ten minute game, the pair of Rojer/Tecau eventually held their serve to stay ahead of the world number one pair at 4-3. The next two service games, however, were easy holds for Kontinen and Tecau with the 12th seeds ahead 5-4. In the next game, they managed to earn a set point but a brilliant unreadable serve helped Peers save the set point before holding and drawing level at 5-5.

From then on in both teams held serve to force a tiebreaker. Despite going 0-3 down, Rojer/Tecau dug in deep and grabbed a set point up 6-5 following a Peers double fault. Rojer fired a wonderful second serve to snatch the breaker 7-5 and the set 7-6(5).

Rojer/Tecau grab late break to book a spot in the final

After fighting to win the second, all the momentum was with the 12th seeds, who was looking to make it count. Immediately they brought up two break points at 15-40. Peers saved the first one but an excellent interception from Tecau gave he and Rojer the perfect start. The pair were forced to save two break back points en route to consolidating their break for a 2-0 lead.

Both teams then strolled through their next service game to love with the score 3-1 in favor of Rojer/Tecau. The pair were now playing great tennis and even went up a break point for a double break lead. The big server Kontinen denied Rojer/Tecau with a brilliant unreadable serve to bring the game to deuce before holding to stay just the break behind at 3-2.

Jean-Julien Rojer hits a winning volley (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

However, they allowed the top seeds a way back into the match, facing two break points. At the first attempt, the world number one duo took their chance and broke to draw level then edge ahead for the first time at 4-3. The next three service games then were easy holds of serves for both teams with the score locked at 5-5.

Tecau/Rojer played a near perfect game and earned themselves triple break points with a Tecau forehand winner. Peers then produced a volley of his own to save the break point, however, Tecau's moment of brilliance gave them the breaks as they then finished the match in the next game with an ace.