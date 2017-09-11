Bob and Mike Bryan qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals

The Bryan Brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan, have qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals in London. The twins have now qualified for the World Tour Finals a remarkable 10 years in a row and 15 of the last 16 times that the event has been held. The brothers hope to win another Tour Final after making back-to-back semifinals the last two years.

Destructive Down Under

It was a hot start to the season for the twins, making the Australian Open finals. The two ran into some trouble against Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers but managed to fight through and then defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. Their bid for a seventh Australian Open title fell just short, falling to Henri Kontinen and John Peers.

Slowly Finding Their Groove

After early exits at Delray Beach and Indian Wells, the brothers met fellow countryman Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock in the Miami Open semifinals. In the all-American clash, it was the younger pair of the two that came out on top, but the semifinal result was definitely good enough to get the brothers back on track on the clay courts.

The two faced an earlier exit than anticipated in Houston in the semifinals and once again fell at the hands of Sock, this time partnered with Nick Kyrgios, in Madrid. The 39-year-olds made the semifinals in Rome and fell to eventual champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Sam Groth and Robert Lindstedt prematurely ended the Bryans' French Open as they knocked them out in the second round.

Greener Grasses

The lawns of Europe provided better results than the clay. They started out with a semifinal and a quarterfinal in Stuttgart and Queens respectively before claiming the title in Eastbourne. Despite the strong results beforehand, the brothers only made it as far as the second round of Wimbledon, crashing out to Max Mirnyi and Marcin Matkowski.

The Bryans won their first title of the year in Eastbourne (Charlie Cowhurst/Getty Images)

Home Is Where the Heart Is

The Bryans started off their North American hard court campaign with a title in Atlanta and followed that up with a semifinal appearance at the Citi Open. They were knocked out in their second match in both Montreal and Cincinnati, losing to Mahut and Herbert both times. Despite the struggles in the two biggest warm-ups before their home major, the duo made their second major semifinal of the year at the US Open, getting eliminated by Felciano and Marc Lopez.