WTA Tokyo: Agnieszka Radwanska withdraws due to illness

Former Toray Pan Pacific Open champion Agnieszka Radwanska has been forced out of this year’s edition of the tournament due to a bout of the flew.

The Pole, who won the title in Tokyo in 2011 and 2015, was the sixth seed this year and was projected to face world number one Garbine Muguruza in the last eight, but will now not play until the Wuhan Open following another setback for what has been a largely disappointing season for the world number 11.

Radwanska’s position in the draw has been taken up by Caroline Garcia, who has been made the ninth seed for the tournament. Originally unseeded and placed in the bottom half, the Frenchwoman will face lucky loser Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round.

Radwanska “very sad” to have to withdraw from tournament

The Asian swing has typically been a strong part of the season for Radwanska, with the Pole starting with a run to the last four in Tokyo in 2016, though the Pole will now not be in action until Wuhan next week following a bout of illness.

Radwanska reached the last four in Tokyo in 2016, though will no longer be in action in 2017 (Getty/Koji Watanabe)

“I am very sad to have to withdraw,” commented Radwanska, adding that she was “very disappointed” about her bout of illness as she came to the tournament healthy and ready to compete. The two-time champion also commented there was “an amazing player field” at the tournament and that there should be “many great matches,” and also confirmed that she hopes to be in action in Tokyo in 2018.

The illness is undoubtedly another blow for the world number two, who has only reached three quarterfinals on the WTA Tour this year and is currently only 29th in the Race to Singapore. Radwanska is set to play in Wuhan, Beijing, and Hong Kong in the coming weeks.