Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Casey Dellacqua applauds Andy Murray

Casey Dellacqua applauds Andy Murray

Casey Dellacqua admires Andy Murray for the way he stood up for Women's tennis.

vavel
VAVEL

Always happy to voice his opinion on matters of import, Andy Murray has declared himself to be a feminist and a supporter of women in sport and of same-sex marriage. And it is the fact that the former world number one male player will fight the corner of the female athletes that has earned him so many fans on the WTA Tour.

And Australian Casey Dellacqua has been singing the world number three Murray's praises. The Scotsman has made himself vocal about how WTA players shouldn't be treated any different to the ATP players. The doubles specialist thanks Murray for his actions. 

Murray hires Mauresmo as sign of intent

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion hired Frenchwoman Amelie Mauresmo as part of his coaching team a few years back. His decision to hire the two-time Grand Slam champion came as a "surprise" to many past and present players. However, in May of 2016, he decided to part ways with the 38-year-old due to unsatisfactory results. 

Casey Dellacqua is glad that WTA have someone like Andy Murray fighting their corner (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Casey Dellacqua is glad that WTA has someone like Andy Murray fighting their corner (Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
 

Murray, who has been out of action for a number of months due to injury recently revealed that a former professional player thought he was "joking" when he said that he was to hire Mauresmo to become part of his coaching team. Speaking about the 30-year-old, Casey Dellacqua said, "I admire Andy, I admire the fact that he has the courage to stand up for things that he believes in, and he speaks up.

I think that’s great. Obviously as a female, being a female athlete, the fact that he speaks up for equality for women in sport is huge. It’s so nice to have the male side, especially Andy, be so vocal about that." 

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago