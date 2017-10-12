Johanna Konta withdraws from Kremlin Cup as Caroline Garcia books ticket to WTA Finals

You have to feel for Johanna Konta. Once again, a spot at the WTA Finals in Singapore was snatched out of her grasp at the death. Last year, Svetlana Kuznetsova grabbed it at the last possible opportunity while this year, Caroline Garcia's titles in Wuhan and Beijing vaulted her up to the final spot. The withdrawal of the Brit from next week's Kremlin Cup has confirmed the Frenchwoman's spot at the prestigious event in Singapore.

This year though, it wasn't just a horrid run of form (and Garcia's magical run) that killed her chances. It was also a left foot injury. The left foot injury forced her out of this week's Hong Kong Open, which if she had hypothetically won, would have put her 95 points ahead of Garcia in the race.

Garcia withdrew from this week's tournament in Tianjin after two arduous weeks and was hoping to get a wildcard into Moscow where Konta was entered as well. However, she was not granted the wildcard as the tournament opted to save it for a Russian player, potentially Maria Sharapova so she could end the season in front of a home crowd.

Without the wildcard, all Konta needed was to reach the final (two wins) to get to Singapore, but the left foot injury has derailed her chances and has rewarded Garcia for coming through in the biggest moments this Asian swing with victories at a Premier Mandatory in Beijing and a Premier 5 in Wuhan.

Konta's Poor Run Of Form

The Brit reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati before losing out in a tight affair to Simona Halep. After that though, it all went downhill. She crashed out of the US Open in the opening round to Aleksandra Krunic and then went winless on the Asian Swing losing to Barbora Strycova, Ashleigh Barty, and Monica Niculescu respectively.

Konta crashed out of Tokyo to Barbora Strycova, the third of five straight losses to end the season for the Brit (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Garcia's Other Notable Results

After an up and down start to the season, the 23-year-old reached her first semifinal of the year at Monterrey. Despite a so-so clay season before heading to France, Garcia went on to make the semifinals in Strasbourg and made her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at her home Slam in the French Open.

It was a couple of solid weeks on grass for the Frenchwoman with a semifinal in Mallorca and a fourth round showing at Wimbledon, in what has been her best season at the Slams by far in her career. She went on to make one more semifinal in Bastad before going on her massive run in Asia.