2017 WTA Finals Player Profile: Caroline Wozniacki

One of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour this year has been Caroline Wozniacki, with the former world number one’s efforts being rewarded with a spot at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore.

Wozniacki started the season ranked 19th, following a resurgent end to 2016 (she fell out the top 70 at one point), though now sits at sixth in the rankings following a season that has seen her reach seven finals, as well as the second week at two Grand Slam tournaments. The Dane will be in action at the year-end showpiece for the fifth time, having last qualified in 2014.

Season review

There have been some low points for the two-time US Open finalist this year, though in general Wozniacki has put together a very consistent season heading into Singapore.

One of Wozniacki’s best results this season came at the French Open, where she reached the last eight for only the second time in her career. The Dane also reached the second week at Wimbledon, though fell in the third round at the Australian Open and in the second round at the US Open.

Wozniacki captured the 26th WTA title of her career when she won in Tokyo (Getty/Matt Roberts)

The former world number one reached back-to-back finals in the middle east in February and then reached her third final of the season in Miami, though failed to win a set in any of them. Her poor form in finals continued following that, as she fell in finals in Eastbourne, Bastad, and Toronto without winning a set, though finally managed to capture her first title of the season in Tokyo; she had won her first title of 2016 at the same tournament, and has a perfect 7-0 record in semifinals this year.

Wozniacki also had solid results in tournaments in Indian Wells, Cincinnati, and Auckland, reaching the last eight, though fell early in events in Madrid, Wuhan, and Beijing. She withdrew midway from her last tournament in Hong Kong to make sure she would be ready for Singapore.

Best WTA Finals result

The Dane’s best result at the prestigious tournament came in 2010, where she was able to reach the final in only her second showing at the showpiece; she had reached the last four the previous year.

Wozniacki lost to Kim Clijsters in the final seven years ago (Getty/Matthew Stockman)

Wozniacki was the top seed at the tournament, having risen to the world number one ranking just a few weeks before, and dropped just two games in her opening match against Elena Dementieva. She then fell in straight sets to Samantha Stosur in her second match, though came from a set down to beat Francesca Schiavone to seal the second spot in the group. In the last four, she beat second seed Vera Zvonareva, before falling to third seed Kim Clijsters in a thrilling final.

Wozniacki failed to make it out of the group in 2011, despite having done so the previous two years, and then did not qualify again until 2014, where she went a perfect 3-0 in the group before falling to Serena Williams in the semifinals. She will be the sixth seed this year.