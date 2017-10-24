Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

On The Line episode four: German WTA sweep, Tsonga soars, Vienna/Basel previews

Oliver Dickson Jefford and I return to our normal weekly recording as we discuss two massive ATP 500s in Vienna and Basel as well as titles from Julia Goerges, Carina Witthoeft, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

As the WTA season closes out and the ATP World Tour's Race to London heats up, Oliver and I discuss the wild and wacky season of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The Frenchman has captured four titles on the year but has also accumulated a number of first and second round losses in a row.

Meanwhile in the WTA, Julia Goerges captured her first WTA title since 2011 which vaults her to German number one over Angelique Kerber but also sends her back into the top-20. Young Carina Witthoeft captured her first WTA title in Luxembourg over Monica Puig

We close out the pod with a preview of Vienna and Basel. With Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov all but confirmed, players like David Goffin, Pablo Carreño Busta, Kevin Anderson, Sam Querrey, and Juan Martin del Potro all hope for a big run this week to heighten their chances at a spot in the O2.

Notable Picks For The Week

Oliver made up points on me this week in our weekly pick pool as he outscores me 15 points to 12. His three big hits for the week over me come in Antwerp and the ATP Kremlin Cup. A semifinal showing for Mannarino plus an early exit from Albert Ramos-Viñolas gave him a two-point edge over me in there. 

Our picks for Antwerp crashed and burned pretty badly, but he was able to pick up an extra point on me there with Schwartzman making it to the semifinals. As we both evened out on points through the rest of the events, Oliver trails me by three points, 31-28.

A huge blow for Oliver this week as his finalist pick, Kevin Anderson, loses in his opening match in Vienna. Another semifinalist of his, John Isner, also went out. Below is a table of our picks for the week.

