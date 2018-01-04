Andy Murray withdraws from Australian Open

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a hip injury. The three-time Grand Slam champion had hopes of participating in the first Grand Slam of the year but his hip problem, which is still lingering, has made him unable to play.

Murray had a late withdrawal at the Brisbane International earlier this week after catching a late flight from Abu Dhabi to try and play in Queensland this week. The Brit started off his season at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, replacing Novak Djokovic, last minute. He played against Roberto Bautista Agut in a one-set match but did not look to be at full strength. Unfortunately, seeing the phrase "has withdrawn from the Australian Open" will be one we will be seeing too often over the next week.

Murray Speaks

The former world number one was very disappointed to have not played this year. He entered last year as the world number one in Melbourne Park and as favorite to win his first-ever Australian Open title. He was upset in the fourth round by Mischa Zverev.

Murray said: "Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete. I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon."

Murray has stated that as of now, continuing rehabilitation on his hip is his first choice with surgery as the second option. Surgery is the second option because the probability that it will fix his hip problem is not as high as he would like it to be.

Murray exited earlier than expected at last year's Australian Open (Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Second Major Withdrawal

Murray's withdrawal from the tournament makes him the second big name to pull out of the event. Fan favorite, Kei Nishikori, has also withdrawn due to his wrist injury. Unlike Murray though, the Japanese has plans to play in two Challengers to end off the January. He will be playing at the Oracle Series Newport and then the RBC Tennis Championships of Dallas.