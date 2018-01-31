Kyle Edmund still unsure about Davis Cup participation

Kyle Edmund’s participation in Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie with Spain is still in doubt as the 23-year-old recovers from a hip problem.

The Brit reached the semifinals of the Australian Open last week where he was physically hampered by the problem in his clash with Marin Cilic.

Edmund’s intention is to lead his side against Spain in Marbella but he has yet to give a cast-iron commitment to coach Leon Smith about his involvement.

Day-by-day

“My intention is to play as I love Davis Cup and representing my country,” said Edmund as he arrived in the Spanish city.

“Things are improving and I’m taking a day at a time at the moment. I wanted to keep you informed of the latest news and thanks to everyone for all the support.

“Since arriving in Marbella on Monday I have been doing my best to get match-ready for the tie."

Edmund, up to 26 in the world following his remarkable run in Melbourne, will lead a side comprised two debutants.

Edmund stunned Grigor Dimitrov during his run at the Australian Open (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images North America)

Untested

Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady have both impressed on the Challenger circuit in the last twelve months but neither player is at home on the clay courts.

The former has not played an event on the red dirt since 2013 while Broady’s sole experience on the surface in the last three years ended in a straight sets defeat.

The British side was stunned with the news of Dan Evans testing positive for a banned substance last year but Smith is content with the talent at his disposal, even in the absence of Andy Murray.

“At the end of the day, we are where we are with depth,” he said.

“I genuinely believe Liam [Broady] can be a top 100 player. Cam [Norrie] is very close to it.