Daniela Hantuchova, Sorana Cirstea join star-studded Tie Break Tens field in New York

Two more players were announced to the Tie Break Tens field at Madison Square Garden in New York which now nearly completes the eight-woman field. Daniela Hantuchova and Sorana Cirstea were the sixth and seventh players named in the field which includes the like of Venus and Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina, Marion Bartoli, and Coco Vandeweghe.

Getting To Know The Players

Cirstea is still playing on the WTA and is currently ranked 36th in the world. She reached a career-high of 21 back in 2013. She reached her biggest-ever final that year, reaching the final of the Rogers Cup, a Premier 5 event. The Romanian has one career title to her name, winning in Tashkent back in 2008.

The Romanian's best Grand Slam result came at the 2009 French Open where she was a quarterfinalist.

Hantuchova has just recently retired, retiring during Wimbledon last year. The Slovakian has seven career singles titles to her name with her two most notable ones coming at Indian Wells in 2002 (first career title) and 2007. Her best career Grand Slam result came at the 2008 Australian Open where she was a semifinalist.

Hantuchova also had an accomplished doubles career as well. She has nine career doubles titles with her two biggest doubles titles coming in Rome in 2006 and Miami in 2011, partnering Ai Sugiyama and Agnieszka Radwanska respectively.

Hantuchova playing in the legends doubles at the Australian Open (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

She was a three-time runner-up in Grand Slam finals in women's doubles but claimed all of her major titles in mixed doubles. The Slovak has completed the Career Grand Slam in mixed doubles, winning all four of her titles with different partners throughout her career. Hantuchova has reached a career-high of five in both singles and doubles, reaching those marks just five months apart.