ATP Miami: Bryan Brothers fight back to win title over Khachanov/Rublev

Bob and Mike Bryan captured their 115th career title, fifth Miami Open, and their 37th Masters' trophy with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-4 victory over surprise Russian finalists Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Russian grab first set following an early break

The Russians made a great start to the match. Ahead at 15-30, the pair got a stroke of luck with a double-fault to earn triple breakpoints. An unreturnable second serve followed by an overhead volley from the Bryans sent the game to a deciding point. But a forehand out wide from Khachanov set up a chance for Rublev to return the ball to the open court as they broke.

The Bryans fought from love-40 down to earn a break back point on the Rublev service game. Khachanov struck an unreturnable first serve to consolidate the break to lead 0-2 over the American twins. They then earned their first game of the match with a love hold service game for 1-2.

Andrey Rublev strikes a forehand shot with Karen Khachanov looking on (Photo: @MiamiOpen)

Following a strong start from the young Russians, they continued to look strong and with a break lead, held serve in the fourth game to 30 for 1-3. The next four service games were also held to 30 as the Bryans played catch up and were behind 3-5. The Bryans held serve once more for 4-5 and put pressure on 21-year-old to serve for the opener.

A first set point arrived for the unseeded pair with the 20-year-old eventually putting away an overhead volley on his fourth attempt. The 39-year-old twins then fought back to send the game to deuce, saving two set points to earn a break back point. However, still facing a third set point, the Russians clinched an unlikely set 4-6.

Bryans fight back to force a match tiebreaker

The opening three games of the second set went with the server as the Bryans led 2-1. With Rublev serving, the twins were once again showing excellent defense during the games to force error as they forced a 30-all score. Bob Bryan then fired a forehand return to Khachanov who netted as a breakpoint arrived for the home favorites at 30-40.

At the first time of asking, the pair broke with Rublev fiercely striking a forehand down the line wide. A love hold service game gave the Americans a comfortable 4-1 lead as order seemed to be restored for the doubles specialists.

Bob and Mike Bryan in action in the Miami final (Photo: @MiamiOpen)

However, the Russians were about to lie down and after also holding their sixth game to love, they then went and grabbed quadruple break points in the next game following an accurate serve return from Rublev. The Bryans saved one breakpoint but Khachanov found a way past the excellent defense with a forehand winner before leveling at 4-4.

The next four games went with the server as a tiebreak ensued. The Bryans broke in the second game and retained their lead and though they lost serve in the ninth game, they had a point advantage and grabbed a set point at 6-4. They missed their first opportunity but took their second to force a match tiebreaker.

Veterans dominate match breaker to win their fifth Miami Open title

With the match all square, the Bryans upped their game and immediately broke the Russians with a stroke of luck thanks to a Khachnaov double-fault. They won the next two points to gain a 3-0 lead over the youngsters, who then gained their first point for 3-1. The Bryans continued to show their age and experience as they broke the unseeded pair at 4-1, 5-2 and then again 6-3 showing their brutal defense skills to set up an overhead volley winner.

Bob and Mike Bryan celebrate after winning the Miami title (Photo: @MiamiOpen)

Two more holds of serve strengthened their lead to 8-3 and for the umpteenth time, the inexperienced Russian were broken in the very next game as they found themselves 9-3 and six championship points behind. Rublev held serve and managed to save one championship point. However, the Bryans on serve, finished the contest off 10-4 to capture their fifth Miami Open title.