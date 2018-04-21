Osaka halted Williams' bid to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles&nbsp;

Tennis

Andy Murray to return to Citi Open after three-year hiatus

Andy Murray to return to Citi Open after three-year hiatus

The former world number one will be making a return to the US capital.

notfirstnoel
Noel John Alberto

Andy Murray will continue his summer comeback to tennis at the Citi Open in Washington DC. As of now, the Scot has committed to the French Open, the Libéma Open in the Netherlands, Queen's, Wimbledon, and now Citi. 

This will be the Brit's third time playing this event, playing back in 2006 when the tournament was called the Legg Mason Open and in 2015 where he lost his opening round match. Murray joins an excellent field so far which includes Kevin Anderson, Kei Nishikori, David Goffin, and John Isner on the men's side while on the women's side has the two most recent Grand Slam champions in Caroline Wozniacki and Sloane Stephens

Andy Murray hopes some strong results can come his way when he comes back to the courts this year (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Andy Murray hopes some strong results can come his way when he comes back to the courts this year (Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Citi Open Co-Founder and Director Speaks

Donald Dell, Citi Open chairman and co-founder spoke on the return of Murray. “We are thrilled and honored to have Andy return to D.C. as we celebrate a milestone anniversary. The level of talent in our player field shows how important the Citi Open is for players to earn points to remain competitive in the Tour calendars. The 50th edition of the Tournament will be greatly enriched by Andy’s competitiveness, and what a privilege it is for our fans to watch him in action.”

Tina Davis, Managing Director of Global Sponsorships and Marketing of Citi also spoke very highly of the Scot's return to DC. “Murray is a phenomenal addition to this year’s Citi Open, and we’re looking forward to the energy he will bring to the tournament’s 50th edition this summer,”  “Murray, and the other world-class players who have committed to playing at this year’s tournament, will bring exciting tennis to fans and help raise awareness for the incredible work of the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation, an organization that Citi is proud to support through our sponsorship of the Citi Open.”

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

WTA Beijing: Inspired Sloane Stephens edges past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Caroline Garcia survives marathon encounter against wildcard Wang Yafan

2 days ago

Barbora Strycova and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova Qualify For Singapore

2 days ago

ATP Weekly Update week 39: Qualifiers clean up first week of Asian Swing

2 days ago

WTA Beijing: Aleksandra Krunic completes stunning comeback over sixth seed Svitolina

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Margarita Gasparyan stuns Anastasia Potapova for the title

3 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Aryna Sabalenka serves up masterclass, ousts Anett Kontaveit for biggest career title

3 days ago

WTA Tashkent: Anastasia Potapova and Margarita Gasparyan set final showdown

4 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Daria Kasatkina survives huge scare against rising star Wang Xiyu

7 days ago

ATP Weekly Update: Big names shine in exhibition and main tour play

9 days ago

WTA Wuhan: Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open preview

11 days ago