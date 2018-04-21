WTA Weekly update week 13: Mertens, Schmiedlova win first red clay tournaments of the season

It was a rain-filled week for the WTA last week as Lugano and Bogota both saw their fair share of bad weather. Nonetheless, the tournaments still finished on time and saw some familiar faces claiming the silverware.

Last Week's Tournaments

Usually, picturesque Lugano is home to wonderful background scenery amongst the tennis but rain dominated the headlines in Switzerland. Despite all that, Elise Mertens came out on top over Aryna Sabalenka, to claim her second title of the year, equaling Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina's haul for most titles so far.

Mertens was made to work for her title, going through three straight deciding set matches, including one in the second round against defending champion Marketa Vondrousova.

It's been awhile since we've seen the name Anna Karolina Schmiedlova making the headlines. Her last big headline wasn't necessarily her best, going on a 16-match losing streak in tour-level events. Now with her win, she's back inside the top-100 after defeating Lara Arruabarrena for the title in Colombia.

Rankings Update

Notable Risers

The title for Schmiedlova did her wonders. She's now ranked 84, moving an astounding 48 spots and back inside the top-100. Stepanie Vogele was a semifinalist in her home country, losing to Sabalenka, but that was still good enough to move her up 23 spots to 96. With her run to the finals, Sabalenka has moved into the top-50 to 47, moving up 14 spots.

Notable Fallers

Marketa Vondrousova had the largest tumble inside the top-100, falling 21 spots to 73. The Czech was the defending champion in Lugano but fell at her second hurdle to eventual champion Mertens.

Road To Singapore

Mertens' title moves her back inside the top-eight. Daria Kasatkina falls down to nine with Karolina Pliskova and Sloane Stephens trailing right behind.

This Week's Tournaments

There is an off week this week with Fed Cup being played. Stuttgart and Istanbul will take part this coming week in what will see plenty of moves, especially in Germany which sees eight of the top-ten players headlining the field.