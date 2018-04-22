ATP Estoril: Nick Kyrgios withdraws with an elbow injury

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 25th on ATP and he has just announced he is going to miss the Millennium Estoril Open and the Mutua Madrid Open. The Australian player reached the quarterfinals in Houston earlier this month and now is struggling with an elbow injury.

Season so far

Nick Kyrgios started his 2018 season very well, winning the fourth ATP World Tour singles title of his career in Brisbane. At the Australian Open, he lost in the fourth round to Grigor Dimitrov in four tight sets, and after that, he tried to help Australia to move forward on Davis Cup World Group, but they lost in front of Germany. Kyrgios did not play the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, however, he made it to the fourth round at the Miami Open by Itaú and a few weeks later he reached lost in the quarterfinals in Houston to Ivo Karlovic. He has a win-loss record of 11-4, this year.

Accomplishments at the Millennium Estoril Open

The tournament started in 2015 and so Nick's participation. At the Millennium Estoril Open 2015, Kyrgios, who was the seventh seed, made his first ATP World Tour final. He defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas, Filip Krajinovic, Robin Haase and Pablo Carreno Busta along the way and only lost to Richard Gasquet in two sets 6-3 6-2.

In 2016, the current world number 25 reached the semifinals in Estoril, losing to Nicolas Almagro, who conquered the title. Millennium Estoril Open is a special tournament for the Australian and he was set to play the 2017 edition of the tournament, yet due to his grandfather death, he was not able to appear at the Portuguese tournament.

For the second year in a row, Nick was committed to play the clay-court tournament but was forced to cancel his participation, this time the problem is in his elbow. There will be no Nick Kyrgios at the Millennium Estoril Open 2018.

Australian Nick Kyrgios laughs after falling on the pitch playing against Croatian Borna Coric during their quarter-final Estoril Open Tennis tournament in Estoril on April 29, 2016. / AFP / JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO

What he has to say

Nick Kyrgios announced the news on Twitter, where he posted a note talking about his feelings about the situation.

"As most people know I have been battling an elbow injury since the Australia V Germany Davis Cup tie in Brisbane. I have done everything in my power to overcome this organically through rehab, rest and treatment but have still been suffering with pain and been unable to play anywhere near the level I needed to be at to compete at the highest levels.", says the former world number 13 about his physical condition.

Kyrgios loves the Millennium Estoril Open, he says: "This means that I will be unable to play in Estoril and Madrid which I am really disappointed about. I love playing in Estoril, it's where I made my first tour final and the Portuguese fans are just amazing, the organization of the event is brilliant and I wish João and his team the best of luck. I aim to be back in Estoril in 2019.".

Nick will be taking injections on his elbow like he describes in his statement: "I have now taken the advice of my physio and medical advisors to have a cortisone injection directly into the elbow."

What happens on the entry list?

With Nick Kyrgios exit, Nicolas Kicker should enter the main draw as he is the first player on the main draw alternate list.